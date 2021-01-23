Bills playoff run helps excited expats stay tied to Buffalo

Town of Tonawanda native Lindsay Jimenez, who has lived in Southern California since 2004, brings back Anchor Bar sauce whenever she visits home and uses it to make chicken wing dip for football watch parties. Her husband and his friends have come to call it "Jim Kelly sauce" as her Bills fandom rubs off on them.

Barry Tower, who grew up in the City of Tonawanda but moved to the Kansas City area about 50 years ago, proudly flies a Bills flag outside his home, annoying a neighbor to the point he put out a Chiefs flag in retaliation.

And when Rochester native K.J. Banach moved to Denver two years ago, he found and made fast friends in the Colorado Bills Backers club, one of the largest in the country, which now rents out a warehouse for socially distanced viewing of Bills games.

"It's more of a family, in a way, than it is just being a sports fan. The love of the camaraderie from everybody," Banach said Friday. "I mean, I'm getting goosebumps just talking to you about it."

It's not just local fans savoring this magical season that has the Bills entering Sunday's AFC Championship Game one win away from their first trip to the Super Bowl in 27 years.