Bills owner Terry Pegula exits NFL meetings after possible Covid exposure at daughter's wedding

The NFL’s procedure for managing exposure by team owners was not immediately apparent. But Dr. John Sellick, an epidemiologist with Kaleida Health, Veterans Affairs and the University at Buffalo, told The News that broadly speaking, unvaccinated people who are exposed to Covid need to quarantine for 10 days “as long as they stay asymptomatic.”

Fully vaccinated people, he said, should get tested if they come into close contact with an infected individual, or if they are exhibiting symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as being less than 6 feet from an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period. Testing after contact, Sellick added, should come five to seven days after exposure, “even if you don’t have symptoms,” and you should mask indoors outside your own home for two weeks, or until testing negative. That window suggests the Pegulas and others at the wedding will need to test negative through Friday to be fully out of the incubation window.