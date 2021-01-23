 Skip to main content
'Bills Mafia Square' among new road designations around City Hall
top story

Bills Fans (copy)

Buffalo Bills banners have been hung on City Hall in recent weeks.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

How does Bills Mafia Square sound?

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game, a few streets around City Hall have new temporary names, Mayor Byron Brown announced Saturday.

Niagara Square's new designation is Bills Mafia Square. Other streets intersecting the square are named for Bills players, as well as owners Kim and Terry Pegula and head coach Sean McDermott.

A portion of Delaware Avenue is now known as "Josh Allen Way." Other players with their own designations are Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Jerry Hughes, Tre'Davious White, Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer.

Brown unveiled the new temporary route designations in a video posted on Facebook.

