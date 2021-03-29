Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

It is not yet known how many fans might be allowed to attend Bills home games come September, since that depends on rules set by New York state. The state has recently expanded the amount of fans allowed to attend sporting events, while an increasing number of people are getting vaccinated.

Naming rights deals remain lucrative

In other markets, some recently revealed deals indicate that companies are still willing to pay big bucks to put their names on the home of pro sports teams. The value of those deals tends to depend on the size of a particular market.

"They can still demand a pretty price tag," said Jim Pokrywczynski, associate professor of strategic communication at Marquette University in Wisconsin, noting that facilities that can host Super Bowls and Final Four competitions can draw even more.

In Miami, cryptocurrency exchange FTX will pay $135 million over 19 years – an average of $7 million a year – to put its name on the home of the NBA's Miami Heat.

With stadiums and arenas moving toward having more fans in the seats again, Pokrywczynski predicted that those venues will be "bolder" about their asking price for naming rights.

