The Buffalo Bills released additional new stadium renderings that help provide fans a closer look and some new perspectives of what’s coming in 2026.

It includes five publicly never-seen-before drawings, including one updated version of the entire site map of the new stadium and surrounding area, providing more of a feel for the vision for the facility to be built across the street on Abbott Road from the current Highmark Stadium.

The final deal for the $1.4 billion stadium and all its details has not been released yet, but that is getting closer. The Erie County Legislature must provide a final OK, and there are still some details that must be hashed out by the Erie County Stadium Corp., the state entity that will hold a new 30-year lease with the team.

“It’s really exciting for the fans to see what we continue to work on, and these images bring it to life more so than ever before,” said Ron Raccuia, COO and executive vice president for the Bills.

The release also comes four days after six renderings, four of which have never been seen before, came out on the website of a company that the Bills new stadium designer Populous works with as a subcontractor in creating venue renderings – Pictury.

The webpage with those drawings – which include some outdated iterations of the stadium design – has since been closed to the public, but not before the renderings made the rounds on social media platforms.

The team has said plans continue to evolve for the stadium design, and what may have been in one iteration of a drawing by architectural firm Populous may not be in the next one.

The new renderings released by the Bills include an up-close view from the field level, three exterior stadium views with more detail than has been seen previously, and the facility site plan, which Raccuia said will be “impactful.”

The Bills released the first two renderings of the stadium in October, but since have not come out with any further images to share with the public. The preparation for the start of construction is scheduled for this spring, while the groundbreaking is slated for June.

The 1.35-million-square-foot stadium with around 60,000 to 62,000 seats and a standing room area and party deck will be built on an approximately 242-acre swath of land.

“The overall site plan will be transformative, not only for the team and organization, but for the entire community,” Raccuia said.

The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the main plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium. That exterior – or “skin,” as architects often call it – is designed in vertical sections that are reminiscent of mid-20th century Buffalo architecture.

New elements that can be seen more closely in the additional renderings include the underneath portion of the partial roof – or canopy – providing a better perspective of how far it will hang over the stadium. The canopy is intended to provide coverage from precipitation for about 65% of the stadium seats, including the upper deck, most of the end zone area, and some of the lower bowl. It will also mitigate the wind impact on the game and increase the comfort for fans in attendance.

Also, the field level rendering allows people to see just how close fans will be to the action and how the taller stacking of levels helps create that feel.

“The tightness of the seating bowl, the overhangs, the stands and the tiers stacking on top of each other – all of that is bringing in everything nice and tight, as opposed to a very open and wide seating bowl, which is what Highmark Stadium is. That, in conjunction with the exterior form of the building, is doing what we need to do to mitigate the wind,” Jonathan Mallie, a member of the Populous design team on the stadium, told The Buffalo News in October.

On the outside, the renderings also provide a closer look at where the metal skin of the exterior is met by a curved brick wall adjacent to the stadium’s entrances.

“Above the brick coursing, perforated metal panels create a lighter sense of movement and fluidity as they traverse the upper levels of the stadium, creating a sense of movement and flow, like the trajectory of a Josh Allen pass moving through the air with speed and intent,” Mallie said.