It'd be hard to find Buffalo Bills fans with a longer commute to Highmark Stadium than Randy Platten and son-in-law Steve Oliveira.

Platten departs his Virginia Beach, Va., home and drives more than four hours – through miserable Washington, D.C., traffic – to pick up season ticket holder Oliveira in Frederick, Md. Then, they – joined Friday night by Oliveira's son – have another six hours to get to Western New York, usually arriving late the night before the game.

So, no, Platten and Oliveira weren't overly concerned with the new parking and traffic changes outside Highmark Stadium as they drove in to Orchard Park. There, they parked in Lot 4 without much issue just prior to 10:45 a.m. Saturday – more than two hours before kickoff in the Bills preseason opener versus the Indianapolis Colts.

"As long as we're not walking 3 miles to get to the game, I don't think any parking lot change is going to change our mind," said Oliveira, who became a season ticket holder while he lived in Fort Drum.

Many other early-arriving Bills fans shared similar experiences on Saturday morning, reporting typical delays before securing a spot in a stadium lot. That's not to say there weren't some bumps in the road, however. A few fans voiced frustration on social media around midday Saturday, saying they waited in line for an hour only to make it to a lot that was already full.

'Anticipating chaos': Stadium construction likely to mean traffic and parking woes for Bills games There may be some confusion about parking, with construction of the new stadium taking up the lot where RVs, Bills staff, buses and limousines parked.

None of this is unexpected. Construction of the new stadium – currently a giant crater surrounded by mounds of dirt and stone – has gobbled up some parking, which has led to reconfigurations that are expected to cause confusion at least for the first couple of games.

Mother Nature also threw in a wrinkle Saturday, unleashing a heavy downpour with thunder and lightning just before noon that necessitated a brief shelter-in-place. Just minutes before 1 p.m., there were still some cars filtering into various stadium lots and a lengthy backup on Southwestern Boulevard near a completely full Lot 7.

Everyone, from fans to the Bills front office to the sheriff's deputies working traffic, knows this was just a preseason game – albeit a well-attended one – and the real test for the reconfigured parking setup will come in just over a month on Sept. 17, when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town to play the Bills in Week 2 of the regular season.

"The home opener here is going to be a big test," said Tim Carney, chief of police services in the Erie County Sheriff's Office. "I think what the messaging that's gone out so far is come early, so you guarantee yourself a spot. They're not going to run out of parking spots out here. You may have to find alternative parking on some private lots, but people just need to change their routine and have a little bit more patience."

Season ticket holder Lindsay Whipple drove in from Rochester with her boyfriend and his parents, securing a spot in Lot 7 around 10 a.m. Saturday.

"I wouldn't say it was any different than it normally is," she said of traffic. "We didn't come from the direction of where the construction is, but we know people who normally park their camper over there, which doesn't exist anymore with the construction, so that kind of throws them off a little bit."

Andy Major, vice president of operations and guest experience for the Bills, said Saturday that "traffic and parking went well," with most everyone parked and inside the stadium before kickoff. He noted that was even with the lightning delay, which caused Highmark Stadium to close the gates while staff and fans sheltered-in-place for safety.

Major said there is a "similar number for car spaces this season as in the past," because of changes such as not having the RV/camper lot return until 2026, reducing the size of the bus and limo lot and moving the gameday staff to another parking location at Erie Community College.

"We are always looking at our operation and obtaining feedback from our staff, fans and partners to enhance the fan experience, which includes traffic and parking," Major said. "Today, all our procedures were put to the test, so we were generally pleased with how things went today."

For Platten, a Batavia native, and Oliveira, they know the traffic could be worse at the home regular season opener Sept. 17. So they plan to arrive around 9 a.m. that day, where in years past they normally aimed for 10 a.m.

New stadium construction or not, they both said it's more time-consuming to leave the lots once the game is over and everyone is trying to exit at the same time. It's an even longer wait when you have six hours to reach Frederick, Md., and another four-plus hours beyond that to arrive in Virginia Beach.

But that long ride is easier after a win – like the Bills had Saturday, in beating the Colts 23-19.

"It's always better when they win," Platten said.