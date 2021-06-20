Bills fans won't need Covid-19 shots to go to games at Highmark Stadium

The gates at Highmark Stadium will be open to everyone after all, with or without Covid-19 shots.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on social media Sunday that people will no longer need to be vaccinated to attend Buffalo Bills games or other events in the stadium, ending a restriction that had stayed in place after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted most of New York State’s rules on gatherings and social distancing Tuesday.

Erie County: If you want to see a Bills game in person, you still need to be vaccinated "Right now I do not have any change to report in our position on the Bills’ fan attendance issue," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz's spokesman Peter Anderson, despite the state's rollback of capacity and social distancing restrictions earlier this week.

On Twitter, Poloncarz said: “Based on few new Covid-19 cases (0 on Friday and 4 yesterday out of thousands of tests), low hospitalizations and good vaccination rates, we are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant.”

When contacted Sunday afternoon about Poloncarz’s announcement, his spokesman Peter Anderson responded: “At this point, no further details are available on the Executive’s decision.”

Through his spokesman, Poloncarz on Thursday had reaffirmed his belief that the vaccination rule should remain in effect.

