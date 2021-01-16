Bills fans substitute nearby restaurants for tailgating, but owners still feel loss

It was only Wednesday that a judge allowed the resumption of indoor dining in most of Erie County, and those restaurants were still hamstrung by the state's 10 p.m. restaurant closure requirements.

That created particular frustrations for restaurants near the stadium that normally feed off a successful Bills season. Fans were barred from home games until a small number were let in for the Bills' two playoff games.

Danny's South restaurant enjoyed as good a crowd as could be expected Saturday, under the circumstances. But Rich Ebeling, part of the family that owns Danny's South restaurant in the shadow of Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, could still imagine what the team's run to the playoffs would have meant for business in a year free from the pandemic's grip.

"We've been here over 20 years – it easily would have been our best season ever," Ebeling said Saturday from the Abbott Road restaurant, where roughly 90% of the workers were forced onto unemployment as family members strained to keep the venue open.

Fans with timed entry tickets to the game against the Baltimore Ravens didn't seem to mind the restaurant roominess. They still showed up at the nearby bars and restaurants for beer, wings and other munchables in lieu of private and stadium lot tailgating, which is forbidden under the current rules.