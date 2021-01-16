Bills fans substitute nearby restaurants for tailgating, but owners still feel loss

The blazing Bills Stadium lights filtered through the windows of O'Neill's Stadium Inn on Abbott Road, and by 5 p.m., Saturday every available bar stool and table was full. Unlike past years, however, there was still plenty of elbow room.
Rochester resident Sean Miller sat at the bar with three other friends and family members, happy to be among fellow ticket-holding fans even though they had to forego their usual tailgate party in a nearby lot.
"If there was a table here, I'd be breaking tables for you," he quipped.
But there weren't nearly as many tables as usual inside the restaurant because of capacity restrictions, and parking spots were easy to find. During a normal game day, owner Peggy Cerrone said, "there's an hour-and-a-half wait to get in here."
That was good news for for Miller and his friends, because it meant they could finally get a seat inside the restaurant he'd often walked past but never set foot in because it was always so crowded.
But it wasn't good news for Cerrone.
Restaurants here and across New York have dealt with brutal economic challenges this year and with ever-shifting regulations on what type of service they're allowed to provide. The state at varying times has allowed limited indoor dining, outdoor dining only or no on-premises dining at all.
It was only Wednesday that a judge allowed the resumption of indoor dining in most of Erie County, and those restaurants were still hamstrung by the state's 10 p.m. restaurant closure requirements.
That created particular frustrations for restaurants near the stadium that normally feed off a successful Bills season. Fans were barred from home games until a small number were let in for the Bills' two playoff games.
Danny's South restaurant enjoyed as good a crowd as could be expected Saturday, under the circumstances. But Rich Ebeling, part of the family that owns Danny's South restaurant in the shadow of Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, could still imagine what the team's run to the playoffs would have meant for business in a year free from the pandemic's grip.
"We've been here over 20 years – it easily would have been our best season ever," Ebeling said Saturday from the Abbott Road restaurant, where roughly 90% of the workers were forced onto unemployment as family members strained to keep the venue open.
Fans with timed entry tickets to the game against the Baltimore Ravens didn't seem to mind the restaurant roominess. They still showed up at the nearby bars and restaurants for beer, wings and other munchables in lieu of private and stadium lot tailgating, which is forbidden under the current rules.
Buffalo residents Joe Marrero and Raul Rodriguez had been at O'Neill's since before 5 p.m. The parking lot opened at 5:45 p.m. and they had entry tickets for 7:15. Given the food limitations at the stadium, they said, they each ordered 20 wings — 10 to eat before the game and 10 to eat after.
"We mapped out the whole day," Marrero said.
He reminisced about past Bills games and tailgate parties, when they'd get handed free beers from other fans and eat with strangers. This was a time to be with family, he said, the Bills family.
Not all restaurants were in the same position to to capitalize on the Bills traffic. Big Tree Inn on the south side of the stadium, was far quieter than normal, despite some fans singing "Heyyyyyy! Let's go Buffalo!" The bar and restaurant sat just inside the Abbott Road closure marker and lacked traffic in the drizzly weather two hours prior to game time.
Orchard Park resident Emily Conforti and her friends, who had 7:05 p.m. timed entry tickets, were still grateful to be there for some substitute game day atmosphere in the lieu of her family's traditional tailgate.
"This is where all the legends used to hang out, so perfect," she said.
For many stadium restaurants, the whiplash of ever changing-rules was tough to cope with.
"You're at the mercy of what they decide to do that day," Ebeling said.
It had been only two days since restaurants in Erie County's "orange zone" learned they would be allowed to reopen their dining rooms at 50% capacity, under "yellow zone" rules, but with a 10 p.m. curfew in place that required them to shut down indoor dining during the third quarter of Saturday's playoff game.
Danny's South has set up about 14 tables for outdoor dining but that's a far cry from the 200 or 250 people who could fit inside in pre-coronavirus days.
Ebeling said they have reservations for people going to the stadium, where 6,700 fans are allowed, and some reservations for people who plan to leave the restaurant at halftime to beat the 10 p.m. curfew.
Normally, for a home Bills game, Ebeling said he would have 10 parties in the parking lot, bus parties of fans from Canada and motor homes parked in their lot in the days before the game.
"It would be crazy," he said, adding, "I'm looking at it as something, but I'm not happy with just something. 'Something' doesn't pay the bills."
Cerrone at O'Neill's Stadium Inn echoed similar frustrations.
"It's a third of our yearly income that's gone," she said. "It hurts."
The restaurant can hold 100 people, but while the orange zone rules were in place they had just six tables of four in a covered outdoor eating area, she said, as well as takeout and delivery through online food delivery services.
"Look, it's not like I'm insensitive to the whole Covid thing. And I understand where the whole thought process is," said Cerrone, who has owned the restaurant for 10 years with her husband, Rick. "But it's been 10 months, and the whole restaurant business is taking a really hard hit."
The restaurant was completely booked for Saturday night's divisional playoff game, even though customers had to leave well before the end of the game.
"It's not last call at 10 o'clock: the building has to be empty, those lights have to be off," she said.