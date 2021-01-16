Bills fans substitute nearby restaurants for tailgating, but owners still feel loss

Danny's South has set up about 14 tables for outdoor dining, but that's a far cry from the 200 or 250 people who could fit inside in pre-coronavirus days.

Ebeling said they had reservations for people going to the stadium, where 6,700 fans are allowed, and some reservations for people who plan to leave the restaurant at halftime to beat the 10 p.m. curfew.

Normally, for a home Bills game, Ebeling said he would have 10 parties in the parking lot, bus parties of fans from Canada and motor homes parked in their lot in the days before the game.

"It would be crazy," he said, adding, "I'm looking at it as something, but I'm not happy with just something. 'Something' doesn't pay the bills."

Cerrone at O'Neill's Stadium Inn echoed similar frustrations.

"It's a third of our yearly income that's gone," she said. "It hurts."

The restaurant can hold 100 people, but while the orange zone rules were in place they had just six tables in a covered outdoor eating area, she said, as well as takeout and delivery through online food delivery services.