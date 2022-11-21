 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills fans step up to deliver for Mafia Meals

Bills weather

A Bills flag flies in the wind and snow in Orchard Park, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

 Mark Mulville
A canceled tailgate party that was to serve as a food drive Sunday didn't stop Bills Mafia from stepping up to making donations.

After a call for help was posted on Twitter, more than $6,000 was raised in a matter of 24 hours, according to a Monday afternoon news release. It will go toward frozen food and prepared meals, diapers, toys and supplies for families and local organizations that are helping those in need in the community.

The recent storm moved Sunday's Bills game from Orchard Park to Detroit, forcing the cancellation of the Mafia Meals Tailgate.

But with the donations, Mafia Meals will be able to deliver nearly 100 Thanksgiving meals throughout Western New York. 

Bills Mafia is synonymous for their generosity to a plethora of causes. 

Volunteers from 26 Shirts, Hope Rises, 716 Realty, Helping Hands Movers and Labatt will be helping package meals Tuesday at Soho Buffalo on W. Chippewa Street.

Families will also be receiving items for Christmas, including toys from requested wish lists, as well as diapers for the organization, Every Bottom Covered, run by Raz Hill, thanks to the donations.

