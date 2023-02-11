The Super Bowl won’t be what Bills fans hoped this weekend, so there is no good reason to gain weight during the game.

Amanda Shanahan, a registered dietitian nutritionist and manager of employee well-being with Univera Healthcare, offered the following tips for those attending a viewing party who look to avoid the trap of chasing away the blues with overconsumption of food and beverages.

• Eat a small, healthy snack, say an apple or handful of raisins and nuts, before you go.

• Offer to bring a healthy dish for all enjoy, such as raw veggies and low-fat dip made with Greek yogurt or light sour cream.

• Choose baked tortilla chips instead of the fried version, and include healthy toppings like cilantro, shredded lettuce, beans, lean meat, fresh avocado, diced tomatoes and jalapeños.

• Save the chicken wings for next year. “Try baking chicken breast strips and dipping them in hot sauce,” Shanahan said.

Take this solid advice and WNY Refresh still can’t predict you won’t get sick during the game, especially if the Chiefs prevail, but we suspect you’ll have more time to intentionally eat healthier, and chat with friends, than if Allen, Diggs and the rest of the Bills were playing.