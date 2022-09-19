Bills fans help turn an unfinished mural into an expression of love

Buffalo Bills fans are used to a lot of audience participation, and they got it in a parking lot before Monday's game.

But it wasn't tailgating.

Fans got the chance to "choose love" by putting their mark on a community mural honoring the lives that were lost in the May 14 shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. The mural was cast in the theme of the season home opener of "choose love."

The mural, designed by The Ghost – aka Patti Thomas, also known as the wife of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Bills great Thurman Thomas – was unveiled in Lot 4 outside Highmark Stadium Monday before the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans football game.

It was up to the fans to color it in.

Thomas said she was asked to design the mural by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

"It was a little bit of letting the inspiration come to me and how it would be best received so that the entire community that wanted to be involved would have the ability and we would have the space on the mural so that they could join in," Thomas said.

She said "it's kind of like a paint by number." She drew the black outlines of the images and words on three canvasses, which were scanned and placed on an 18-foot by 7-foot vinyl mural.

When Thomas was ready to jump into the art world, she wanted to make it – or not – on her own, not on her name or the reputation of her husband. She came up with "The Ghost" as her pseudonym.

"That started because we wanted some anonymity when I was entering into the art world just to see what people thought, aside from my husband, and all of that. Just to see what people thought about the art on its own," Thomas said.

The mural project is supported by Thurman and Patti Thomas, the Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

"Just as friends, neighbors and strangers assembled as one to support the East Buffalo community after the senseless tragedy on May 14, 2022, each spot of color contributing to this mural will represent the beauty that can be created when we all come together and do our part in choosing love," the three entities said in a statement.

The mural will be permanently installed at the Resource Council of Western New York on East Ferry Street.