Bills fans euphoric with Super Bowl within shouting distance

"I was screaming, I lost my voice within 30 seconds," he said. "I literally opened my window to go and yell some more. I haven't screamed like that since '94, easily. It's been a long time."

Shull and his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Juliana, 8, were decked out in Bills gear at City Hall.

"Our oldest is now 14, so he's kind of experiencing the same thing I was when I was that age, which is super cool," Shull said.

Bills fans riding the playoff wave were sharing generational moments such as these. There are the fans who remember the run of four straight Super Bowls, ending in 1994, and those who have only heard stories about those days. Now, they are making new memories of playoff success together.

Pat Farley of Buffalo remembers the glory days well, but she is no less ecstatic about the current team. Outside City Hall in her Bills mask, she mentioned how her mother, herself a huge Bills fan, used to work on the building's cleaning staff.

"One time, we took her to lunch at Pearl Street and Jim Kelly walked in," Farley said, referring to the quarterback of those Super Bowl teams. "We begged him to come over and say hello to her. And he came over and signed her napkin. And she was on cloud nine!"