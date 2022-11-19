Bills, fans dig it: How the team shoveled out of Buffalo

Jordan Poyer and Rachel Bush had a bit over 6 feet of snow Saturday morning at their Orchard Park home. That means the snow was as deep as Poyer – a defensive back for the Buffalo Bills – is tall.

Nothing surprising there. The Southtowns suburb – which also happens to be where Poyer's job is located – is leading Western New York's storm totals, with 77 inches of snow piling from Thursday night to Saturday morning.

But Poyer and his teammates had somewhere to go. On Thursday afternoon, with the record snowstorm looming, the National Football League decided to move the Bills' Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit.

The Bills, in turn, quickly developed a travel plan that had players, coaches and executives taking a chartered flight to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. The weather itself wouldn't be a problem at that point: The Buffalo Niagara International Airport reopened its runways on Saturday morning, and the private terminal the Bills use for team flights was also ready for use.

But actually getting to the airport would be a journey for Poyer and many of his teammates who live in the areas hardest-hit with snow over the last two days.

"We're completely buried here," said Bush, who is Poyer's wife, in a text to The News shortly after noon on Saturday. "We just finished shoveling out both cars."

Poyer, Bush and their daughter live in Florida during the off-season, and it turns out he is short on snow gear. "Jordan doesn't even own snow boots," Bush said, "so he was out there in slippers and shorts."

But not alone. For the Poyer-Bush family and many other Bills households, getting players dug out of their homes has been a team effort. Poyer and Bush were aided by neighbors and a concrete business "with their machines and plows to get us out," she said.

Bush added in the text message, "I think the team offered cars if the guys needed it, but luckily we did have some good help here waiting to go for us!! So kind!"

Between Thursday night and Saturday morning, the Bills created an all-hands-on-deck plan for helping players get from their homes and to team's Orchard Park training facility, where they would board buses for the airport.

"Everyone is engaged and it’s a total team/organizational effort," said Ron Raccuia, the team's chief operating officer and executive vice president, on Saturday morning.

Raccuia was one of several Bills officials who picked up players from their homes. He drove with Derek Boyko, the team's vice president of communications, to the home of Dion Dawkins, walking a long path carved into the deep snow to retrieve the 6-foot-5 tackle.

Head coach Sean McDermott gave a ride to linebacker Von Miller and punter Sam Martin. General Manager Brandon Beane picked up some coaches who live in his neighborhood. Doug Majeski, the team's senior college scout, picked up defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. Several more front office executives pitched in, too, including Kevin Meganck, the team's vice president of football administration; Chris Marrow, the assistant director of pro scouting; Matt Hunter, the senior director of stadium operations; and Dennis Lock, the senior director of football research.

The Bills worked with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's office to coordinate the effort and get up-to-date information on road conditions.

"We kept the team apprised of what roads were the best to use," Poloncarz said. "The Bills hired their own contractors and other individuals to pick up their players and other employees. We advised them on what were the best routes to take. There wasn't any additional use of resources used other than the county providing guidance and advice."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The effort played out on social media throughout the morning and early afternoon on Saturday.

Social media posts showed fans using snowblowers and shovels to help dig players out so they could reach the team plane. Other players were coming to grips with the storm's impact in the snowbound Southtowns.

A day after offensive lineman Spencer Brown tweeted he didn't own a shovel and was going to put his trash can lid to work, people showed up to help.

#Bills OL Spencer Brown shares people trying to help dig out his truck. #BillsMafia doing it’s best to get their team to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/q7OENWUcFY — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 19, 2022

Fullback Reggie Gilliam posted a photo of fans with shovels and snowblowers at work in his driveway with the message, "Mafia, you never fail to amaze me!"

Mafia, you never fail to amaze me! 💙 pic.twitter.com/qcCAgRsR82 — Reggie Gilliam (@_1Sledge) November 19, 2022

Caitlin Morse, the wife of center Mitch Morse, posted before-and-after photos of digging out his vehicle. "I’ve never been so happy that Mitch has a giant truck," she said.

I’ve never been so happy that Mitch has a giant truck. Before & after digging him out. pic.twitter.com/kGbF0zajWn — Caitlin Morse (@cwils15) November 19, 2022

Retired Bills center Eric Wood predicted fans would rally to the cause, based on what happened in 2014 when another Bills game was moved to Detroit. He recalled players getting picked up on snowmobiles by "random strangers."

For those wondering how the Bills will get to the airport today, just a reminder that in 2014 some of us got picked up from our houses on snowmobiles by random strangers. They’ll do what’s necessary to get to Detroit today. I can guarantee you that.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1fCEXsNYPs — Eric Wood (@EWood70) November 19, 2022

"They’ll do what’s necessary to get to Detroit today," Wood wrote. "I can guarantee you that."

As of 2:30 p.m., the full team entourage had gathered at One Bills Drive to take buses to the airport for the flight. "Everyone made it," Boyko confirmed in a text message to The News.

This penultimate step in the Bills' journey out of Buffalo happened under unusual circumstances. Though the team travels frequently, they typically meet at the airport in Cheektowaga — not at the stadium — and they do so under normal driving conditions.

#Bills charter buses making their way through Orchard Park to the stadium #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kmdzWoxoeD — Chris Mikulec (@Chris_Mikulec) November 19, 2022

With road conditions still rough on Saturday afternoon and a driving ban in effect for much of the area, Erie County Sheriff's Office deputies escorted the charter buses from their origination point in Lockport to Highmark Stadium, and then to TAC Air, the private aviation service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

"This is to ensure there is coordination between the buses and highway crews and to follow the safest route," said Scott Zylka, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.

By 4:45 p.m., the plane was taxiing on the runway. It took off shortly thereafter and was scheduled to land in Detroit – the Bills' temporary "home" – minutes after 6 o'clock.