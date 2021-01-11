Bills fans can attend Saturday's playoff game under same rules

As if last weekend's wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts wasn't wild enough for the home team's fans, BillsMafia gets to do it all over again Saturday night.

Fans will be permitted at the next Buffalo Bills home playoff game versus the Baltimore Ravens, with the same general rules in place and with the same cap on attendance for roughly 6,700 people.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office made the formal announcement late Monday afternoon. Cuomo in his virtual State of the State address earlier Monday said he liked what he saw of last Saturday's experiment in fan attendance.

"Early indications are that it was a great success," Cuomo said.

The Bills on Sunday began selling tickets for the Ravens game, set for 8:15 p.m. Saturday, even before receiving the final OK from the governor's office for in-person fan attendance.

"The energy is going to be incredible and we're going to be as loud as we can," said Ashley Petty, a season ticket holder for six years who managed to grab two tickets to the Baltimore game on Monday.

The team earlier had said that fans who saw Saturday's Colts game would not be eligible to buy tickets to a later-round playoff game.