Bills can fill Highmark Stadium now that Covid-19 restrictions are lifted

The Buffalo Bills have permission to fill up all the seats when they hit the field this season at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
“Highmark Stadium is considered an outdoor venue, which can operate at full 100% capacity without restrictions,” state Department of Health spokeswoman Samantha Fuld said Tuesday.
She added, “Masks remain required for unvaccinated individuals pursuant to CDC guidelines.”
While Tuesday's announcement came as a welcome message for many, health experts caution that now is not the time to be taking a victory lap.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state’s Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted now that 70% of adult New Yorkers have received shots.
Fuld said that indoor venues that seat more than 5,000 must continue to follow Covid-19 guidelines until more New Yorkers are vaccinated. That includes KeyBank Center in Buffalo.