Bills away game Sunday marks return of "Buffalo Bills Block Parties" on Chippewa

About 1,000 Bills fans are anticipated for an outdoor viewing party Sunday on West Chippewa Street between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street for the team's first away game of the season against the Miami Dolphins.

Now dubbed "Buffalo Bills Block Parties," this and three other events will follow the format for the "Playoffs on the Patios" parties that were held last winter leading up to the Super Bowl, which were a huge success, according to Chris Ring, a partner at the Rec Room restaurant at 67 W. Chippewa Ave.

"It was part of the mayor's office's reopening initiative that he did with the businesses down here over the summer, allowing us to have extended patios and things like that," Ring said.

Those two outdoor events attracted hundreds of people to Chippewa for a unique game day experience, which, at the time, was sponsored only by the Rec Room and Soho restaurant. Now that other businesses on the block have reopened, there was a desire to create some opportunities to give them all a little extra boost in business after being closed for 16 months, Ring said.

"We couldn't think of a better way to do that than to get 1,000 people down here for the Bills into the streets, plus whatever business spills into the bars and restaurants. It really should be like a fun away-game destination," Ring said.