Bills and Sabres fans must be vaccinated to attend games

This new policy has been discussed and planned with Pegula Sports & Entertainment for weeks, he said. It just wasn't implemented for the first game because there wasn't enough time to logistically execute the plan. Enforcement of the new mandate will now be done at the point of entry.

"I do want to thank everyone who wore masks, because that's what we had asked," Poloncarz said, "but it's quite apparent after that – even though we'd already made the decision – that helps prove that this is the right decision to ensure the safety of all."

Raccuia said PSE worked collaboratively with the county in implementing the new requirements. He also pointed out that when the Bills were allowed to have fans at limited capacity with proof of a negative Covid-19 test, the organization worked to make that process as seamless as possible, providing drive-through testing for all ticket holders.

"We are looking to provide the safest environment for our fans that we possibly can," he said. "We're thankful for this collaboration and feel this is the right thing moving forward."