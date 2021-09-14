Bills and Sabres fans must be vaccinated to attend games at Highmark Stadium and Key Bank Center

"We believe this is the best and only way to ensure a truly safe atmosphere where Covid cannot be passed, where people will be put at risk," he said.

He also said the new vaccination requirement was not made in response to Sunday's home, when many fans were seen flouting requirements for indoor mask wearing, though Poloncarz said he was "very disappointed" by the lack of compliance. This new policy has been discussed and planned with Pegula Sports & Entertainment for weeks, he said. It just wasn't implemented for the first game because there wasn't enough time to logistically execute the plan.

PSE Executive Vice-President Ron Raccuia said PSE worked collaboratively with the county in implementing the new requirements.

"We are looking to provide the safest environment for our fans that we possibly can," he said. "We're thankful for this collaboration and feel this is the right thing moving forward."

Once the full vaccination policy is put in place by Oct. 31, masks for those 12 and older will no longer be required, though fans are still encouraged to bring and wear them.