Bills and Sabres fans must be vaccinated to attend games at Highmark Stadium and Key Bank Center

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Pegula Sports and Entertainment jointly announced Tuesday that by the end of October, all fans in attendance for Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium must be fully vaccinated. The rules apply to those ages 12 and older. Anyone younger must wear a mask inside the stadium.
Later this fall, all fans entering KeyBank Center must also be fully vaccinated to attend Sabres games, as well.
For Bills games, all fans must have at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to attend the team's next home game on Sept. 26. For those entering the Key Bank Center, the vaccination mandate will apply starting Sept. 25 for those for those planning to attend the Eric Church concert.
"There will be no test-out option offered," Poloncarz said at a news conference outside the stadium. "Every individual guest must be vaccinated with at least one dose, starting with the Washington Football Team game."
No exceptions to the vaccination requirement will be granted for medical conditions or religious reasons, Poloncarz said.
He thanked the Kim and Terry Pegula for their full support of the new policy.
"We believe this is the best and only way to ensure a truly safe atmosphere where Covid cannot be passed, where people will be put at risk," he said.
He also said the new vaccination requirement was not made in response to Sunday's home, when many fans were seen flouting requirements for indoor mask wearing, though Poloncarz said he was "very disappointed" by the lack of compliance. This new policy has been discussed and planned with Pegula Sports & Entertainment for weeks, he said. It just wasn't implemented for the first game because there wasn't enough time to logistically execute the plan.
PSE Executive Vice-President Ron Raccuia said PSE worked collaboratively with the county in implementing the new requirements.
"We are looking to provide the safest environment for our fans that we possibly can," he said. "We're thankful for this collaboration and feel this is the right thing moving forward."
Once the full vaccination policy is put in place by Oct. 31, masks for those 12 and older will no longer be required, though fans are still encouraged to bring and wear them.
Proof of vaccination must be in the form of a physical vaccination card, Excelsior pass, Clear digital vaccination card or, for those attending out of state, goverment-issued digital proof of vaccination. To guard against vaccination card forgeries, Erie County Health Department officials will conduct spot checks of physical vaccination cards and verify them against the state database. Anyone who is found to have produced a fake card could be charged with a felony, Poloncarz said.
The new stadium vaccine mandate could be subject to change, he added, stating that if new Covid cases fall dramatically, they may revisit the requirement.
"Unfortunately, our hospitalizations have been growing," Poloncarz said. "We've had increased deaths."
Pro-rated refunds will be offered to season ticket holders who may not want to attend games as a result of the new vaccination requirements. Refund requests must be made by 8 p.m. Friday. Single game tickets will not be refunded. The Bills recommend those tickets be transferred, sold or donated.
