A messy mix of rain, sleet and snow on a Friday and Saturday in early March did more than make driving a little treacherous along some Western New York roads.

The heavy precipitation and snowmelt over a 24-hour period overwhelmed Buffalo’s combined sewer system and resulted in something even messier: an estimated 40 million gallons of stormwater and raw sewage – enough to fill 60 Olympic-size swimming pools – spilling into the Niagara River and other area waterways.

Combined sewer overflows occurred dozens of times in the city in 2022, and an estimated nine times since January. The foul discharges are legally allowed and have been happening for decades.

“Whenever it rains or there’s a snowmelt, we know there’s an overflow. It’s pretty much a given,” said Jill Spisiak Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, which keeps tabs on water pollution and water quality in the region.

Each time, fecal coliform bacteria and other contaminants, such as oil, chemical and nutrient runoff, spew into rivers and streams, potentially creating a public health hazard, particularly in warmer weather when residents flock to waterways for recreation.

The Buffalo Sewer Authority operates and maintains the roughly 800 miles of underground pipes that collect and divert stormwater, along with the flushed sewage of tens of thousands of city homes and businesses.

In 2014, under pressure from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the sewer authority agreed to spend $380 million over 20 years on infrastructure improvements aimed at cutting the number of annual overflow “activations.”

The sewer authority appears to have made strides, reducing its reported number of system overflows from 85 to 35 per year.

But the mitigation work continues to be an uphill challenge, and the sewer authority has a long way to go to cut its annual overflows to nine or less, per the terms of an EPA compliance order.

An estimated 4.4 billion gallons of untreated sewage and stormwater still poured into waterways in 2022, according to the sewer authority's annual report. Cost projections have soared by $180 million since the authority released its Long Term Control Plan more than a decade ago, and the sewer authority is looking to raise customer rates for the first time in years.

Supply chain issues stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, worker shortages and unanticipated engineering challenges also have resulted in construction delays that could undermine efforts to meet a 2034 deadline for limiting the number of overflows in a year to single digits, said Rosaleen B. Nogle, principal sanitary engineer for the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

An EPA spokesperson said in an email that both the EPA and DEC are “in discussions” with the Buffalo Sewer Authority about a compliance schedule included in the 2014 administrative order.

“While BSA has made progress, there have been delays,” said the spokesperson, Stephen McBay.

1.5 billion gallons of waste near popular fishing spot

Each of the sewer authority's 52 outfall sites has a green sign identifying it as a “permitted discharge point” and providing a phone number for more information.

Outfall No. 55 discharges into Cornelius Creek, a narrow channel that spills into the Niagara River at Black Rock Canal Park. It’s historically been the site of frequent overflows that produce some of the largest volumes in the city. An estimated 1.5 billion gallons of waste and stormwater – more than double the volume of the next largest overflow site – spewed from Outfall No. 55 into Cornelius Creek and ultimately the Niagara River in 2022, according to the sewer authority's most recent combined sewer overflow annual report in January.

Despite the discharges, the creek is a popular fishing spot.

When temperatures soared into the mid-80s on a recent Sunday afternoon, more than a dozen people, including children, lined the south bank of the creek casting lines in the muddy water for perch or nets for minnows.

Brothers Dave and Kristian Sherk said they weren’t too concerned about high bacteria levels in the water. They said they have been fishing there for years without any issues and often bring a grill to cook fresh-caught perch on site for a meal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“When you pull these fish out, you can tell they’re healthy,” said Dave Sherk, who hooked a couple of perch within a few minutes of arriving at the creek.

Several yards away, Woodrow James said he was very aware of how polluted the creek’s water can be.

About 20 years ago, James said he got a tiny cut on his thumb from a hook while he was fishing in the creek. He ended up in the hospital with a nasty infection, and doctors told him it was probably caused by E. coli bacteria in the water, he said.

“My thumb was swollen like a sausage,” he said.

James said the creek has gotten cleaner in recent years, and still fishes there with a net for bait minnows that he uses in other city waterways.

But he said he’s more careful now. Just a few days earlier, he noticed a heavy flow of brown water and decided against trying to catch minnows, he said.

“Sometimes, you can smell it,” he said. “There’s definitely bacteria in here. They could do more.”

How are combined sewer overflows measured? It's complicated Overflows in the Buffalo sewer system aren’t measured by actual meters at each of the 52 outfall locations.

'We know how to fix it': $70 million in work done since 2014

Buffalo’s sewer system typically operates fine on dry days, with sewage running through sanitary sewer pipes to Bird Island wastewater treatment plant, where solids are removed and water gets disinfected and discharged into the Niagara River.

It’s a different story when it rains heavily. Parts of Buffalo’s sewer system originally were designed as far back as the late 1800s and simply transported wastewater to streams and rivers. The wastewater treatment plant didn’t begin operating until 1938. Weirs, which are damlike structures inside combined sewer lines, keep waste flowing to the treatment facility. But the treatment plant, last upgraded in the 1970s, can’t handle the huge amounts of stormwater that enter the combined sewer system, often as runoff from asphalt roads and much of it from the suburbs of Cheektowaga and West Seneca, which have sewer systems that tie into the city’s. To protect the plant from too much volume, the weirs allow the stormwater and sewage mix to overflow to an outfall pipe. The deliberate overflows into rivers and streams during heavy rains also help prevent basement floodings and sewer backups.

More than 800 systems in 32 states have combined sewer overflows, including 43 in New York, according to the EPA. The overflows lead to beach closures, algal blooms, depressed property values, limits on fish consumption and other problems, and in the early 1990s, the EPA began more forcefully pushing communities around the country to curb them. Without systemwide improvements, those problems could get worse as climate changes are expected to result in more intense rain and snowstorms.

The Buffalo Sewer Authority has completed $70 million in construction since 2014, mostly “green infrastructure” projects that allow stormwater to filter naturally through the ground and stay out of the sewer system. Those include a reconstruction of Niagara Street from downtown to Ontario Street, removing 2 acres of impervious asphalt and adding hundreds of rain gardens and trees – a design estimated to prevent 613,000 gallons of stormwater runoff from entering the sewer system during a heavy rain. A similar green overhaul of Ohio Street diverts 71,000 gallons of runoff from sewers during a storm, according to the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

An additional $60 million in work is under contract. Underground, the authority is installing “real-time control” technologies to capture and store wastewater in parts of the sewer system that have excess room. It involves installing a large concrete chamber with motorized gates around an existing sewer line. The gates can be closed during heavy rain events to hold back and store some flows, rather than having them rush into a stream or river, while allowing other flows to continue to the treatment plant, said Nogle. Then, when the rain stops, the flows that were held back can be sent through for treatment.

Even slowing down the amount of stormwater that comes into the sewer system will help, Nogle said. The sewer authority already has completed several projects along those lines, including on Bird Avenue, Lang Avenue and Bailey Avenue. By the end of June, it will wrap up a $4.2 million project on Broadway near Oak Street designed to detain 7.2 million gallons of wastewater per year that otherwise would end up in the Commercial Slip area of the Buffalo River. And this past October, construction started on a $56 million project to upgrade the Bird Island Wastewater Treatment Plant for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The state has pledged a variety of grants and low-cost loans to pay for the first of three phases in planned improvements that will expand the plant’s capacity to handle more intense rainfall and reduce water pollution.

More money will be needed to meet the terms of the Long-Term Control Plan.

City residents haven’t seen a sewer rate increase since 2006, and that is expected to change beginning in 2024. Sewer authority officials have proposed a 7% increase for next year, and “there will likely be similar increases for several years to come,” said Nogle.

Jedlicka said the Buffalo Sewer Authority seems to be making progress on the overflows.

“We know why it’s happening. We know how to fix it. It’s just that it takes a long time and a lot of money to do it,” she said.