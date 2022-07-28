Billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot attracts those hoping to score longshot win

Mega Millions hopefuls flocked to buy tickets Thursday at the Jefferson Avenue Tops, a grocery store that could use good news after the mass shooting there in May.

"I know to what do with the money," Mark D'Monte, 59, said after buying five tickets. "Family first. I won't be buying any flashy cars or anything like that."

The jackpot stands at $1.1 billion, the second-largest total in game history. A winning ticket sold in Tennessee on April 15 was the last time someone won the jackpot.

Friday's drawing will be the 30th since April 19.

Dan Manns, 59, of Niagara County, plays Mega Millions often, buying one ticket each time. He stopped by the Tops on Jefferson Avenue while in the city for work. Manns said thinking about what he would do with a billion dollars drives him crazy, but he still offered a few ideas.

"Start a charity foundation, do a lot of good for the communities," Manns said. "Buy a big boat, fix up the house."

Each ticket costs $2. The jackpot is won when all five numbers and the Mega Ball are matched – one in 302.5 million odds.

Smaller prizes can also be won, such as $1 million for those who match five numbers without the Mega Ball. An optional $1 Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot prizes up to five times.

"I hope I can get a piece of it," Judy Wilson, 73, said. "It doesn't have to be all of it, I ain't greedy."

A single jackpot winner who opts for the lump sum payment receives a cash value of $648.2 million. A winner in New York State gets a net payout of $337.7 million after taxes, according to usamega.com. A New Yorker who chooses to get paid annually would end up with $574.2 million after 30 years.

Dwayne Ferguson, 61, president of the Dads Anointed Delivering Sons (D.A.D.S.) program in Buffalo, bought several Mega Millions tickets at the Mandella Market on East Ferry Street, opting for a mix of quick picks and chosen numbers.

"I'm gonna win," Ferguson predicted. "That's my expectation. I'm gonna be the next lotto winner from the city of Buffalo."

If Ferguson wins, he would surpass David Yax as Western New York's biggest lottery winner. Yax, of North Evans, purchased a winning $80 million Powerball ticket in 2019 at a Tops market in Derby.

Mandella Market is Western New York's largest lottery retailer in 2022, with more than $2 million in sales to date, according to the New York State Gaming Commission.

Issa Nagi, a manager at Mandella Market, said lottery sales were slow Thursday but he expected sales to pick up on Friday.

Selling a winning ticket would be great publicity for the store, he said.

"It would be amazing," Nagi said.

Wayne Riggs, owner of Great Arrow Wine & Liquor on Delaware Avenue, said sales rise at his store when the lottery prize reaches such heights.

"The day of the drawing, it's probably a couple extra hundred dollars through the lotto machine," Riggs said. "You'll get customers who never play, and they want to throw a couple extra bucks at it."

Esau Smith, 75, of Buffalo, who once worked in the steel business, wore astronaut-like suits while working in coke ovens. He purchased a couple of tickets at the Jefferson Tops, providing a curious response when asked what he would buy if he won the jackpot.

"A one-way ticket," Smith said, pointing to the sky. "Straight up, no joke."