Billing issue takes toll on Grand Island E-ZPass users

A billing problem earlier this year caused the E-ZPass system to sporadically charge some Grand Island residents $1.24 instead of the correct rate of 9 cents when they drove to or from the mainland.

It's not clear how many customers faced this overcharge or how much money was improperly collected at times when town residents crossed the South or North Grand Island Bridges.

Islanders using E-ZPass are supposed to pay 9 cents per trip, a deep discount from the regular rate of 95 cents.

Instead, beginning sometime in April and continuing into May, some Grand Island residents mistakenly were charged the pay-by-mail rate of $1.24. A recent post flagging the issue from Pat Paolucci in the "Grand Ideas for Grand Island" Facebook group drew 80 responses.

"Everybody I talked to has been telling me – they looked at their bills since I put that on Facebook – that they have charges that they were not aware of," Paolucci said. "So they're making a good little penny off of us."

The state Thruway Authority didn't provide specifics on what happened, or why, but told The Buffalo News the issue was resolved and the agency provided refunds to everyone affected.

"E-ZPass customers do not need to contact us to initiate correction," the agency said.

Paolucci said a neighbor alerted her to the situation. She didn't see any issues on her E-ZPass billing statement that runs from mid-February to mid-April but did see 10 overcharges on the two-month statement ending June 14, all between April 26 and June 3, each for $1.24 instead of 9 cents.

Forty-four out of 54 trips during the two-month statement period were billed correctly, she said. Paolucci and her husband, Joe, have four vehicles, including a motorcycle, registered with E-ZPass.

Paolucci had to wait about 15 minutes to get through to a customer service representative to have the overcharges refunded.

"I said, 'Nothing's changed. My plates haven't changed. My E-ZPass hasn't changed. Nothing's changed,'" Paolucci recalled of the conversation.

It appears, for whatever reason, the cameras on the gantries over the I-190 near the bridges sometimes scanned the license plate instead of the E-ZPass transponder on a vehicle.

People who responded to Paolucci's Facebook post reported similar issues, with one islander saying she was overcharged 47 times before receiving a $60 credit from the Thruway Authority.

While some commenters said the agency responded quickly to fix the problem, others remain frustrated.

"I love NY. They could screw up a 1 car funeral!" one observed.

Paolucci also called Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney to raise the alarm about the issue, but he already was aware of it.

Whitney said he first heard about this problem in May, when he had his assistant post contact information for E-ZPass on the town's website and Facebook page.

He also reached out to the Thruway Authority directly and an official there assured him the agency was addressing the issue.

"So I just advise people to make sure they check their statements and get in touch with E-ZPass to get it corrected if they have that charge," Whitney said.

The supervisor's assistant, Rhonda Diehl, experienced this problem firsthand. She said the car her daughter uses to commute to classes at the University at Buffalo was generating overcharges on every trip.

Diehl said an authority representative told her the problem in this case might have been caused by the age, roughly 11 years, of the E-ZPass transponder in question.

"It was past the point where they like those to be replaced," said Diehl.

Even before cashless tolls came to the island, residents received a discount on the tolls paid by drivers at the bridges. To receive the discount now, islanders must sign up for E-ZPass and show proof of residency and this status is subject to periodic review, according to the agency.

An authority spokesman did not provide details on what caused some island residents, on some occasions, to be billed at the pay-by-mail rate instead of the E-ZPass rate this spring. He said the billing issue started in late April and was resolved by early May.

However, Paolucci said she most recently saw an overcharge on June 22 that was automatically refunded on June 27.

Though the agency has fixed the billing problem, frustration with tolling lingers on the island. The Thruway Authority took out the Grand Island Bridge tollbooths but – despite a years-long fight – cashless tolling remains in effect.

"We're the only people that have to pay to get to our house," Paolucci said.