Billboard near near Buffalo casino is a sign of times for Seneca Nation

A new addition to the Buffalo skyline, visible to southbound drivers on the Interstate-190, went live last week with little fanfare.

It is a digital billboard, a structure that typically wouldn't merit much notice, but its location is noteworthy:

The 80-foot sign was built at the downtown site where the Seneca Nation of Indians recently opened a Seneca One Stop gas station, convenience store and Dunkin' Donuts shop.

The soaring billboard went up quickly and did not require prior approval from city officials because it is located on the tribe's sovereign territory.

It is the latest case of the Senecas staking a claim to land in downtown Buffalo and expanding a presence that traces back to 2007, when the Seneca Gaming Corp. opened a temporary casino. It also raises the question of whether development of this kind, whether in Buffalo or Niagara Falls or Salamanca, is good for the region or just to the benefit of the Senecas.

The Senecas say they have invested more than $200 million, all told, along both sides of Perry Street and that the expanded Buffalo casino employs 500. And they say the casino draws visitors to the Cobblestone District and Canalside, creating a spillover benefit in the neighborhood.