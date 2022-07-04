Bill would force Amigone to move crematory or shut it down

State lawmakers, frustrated with the ongoing presence of a crematory next to a residential neighborhood, passed a law last year giving Amigone Funeral Home the ability to move the facility elsewhere in the Town of Tonawanda.

But Amigone hasn't acted.

So now the lawmakers want to force Amigone's hand by passing another law.

Earlier this year, lawmakers introduced legislation to give Amigone six months to relocate its Sheridan Park Crematory – or lose the exemption that has allowed the crematory to remain open.

The lawmakers' ticking-clock bill passed in the State Senate but not the Assembly at the end of the 2022 session. So Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, plans to reintroduce the bill in January at the start of Albany's new legislative year.

The bill he plans to introduce is the latest salvo in the long fight among neighbors who complain about foul-smelling pollutants, their legislative allies and the crematory operators who so far have resisted public pressure to leave.

"I know a lot of residents in that area, and they want it gone," Conrad said. "And I do not blame them. They've put up with it for well over – most of them since 1990."

"We're hoping that the thought of losing their permit might get them to take action," added State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo. "Because, certainly, the cooperative effect of allowing them to move has not spurred them to move. Now we're going to switch to forcing them to move or simply stop the crematory business on Sheridan."

Amigone's owners, for their part, say the nonprofit crematory functions legally under strict state oversight and within the conditions of its permits.

Further, they say, the legislation that lawmakers passed last year has made it harder, not easier, to relocate.

"There has never been evidence of any pollutants escaping from the Sheridan Park Crematory that are harmful to human health or the environment," the Amigone family said in a statement issued through their attorney, Robert Knoer.

Some neighbors of the crematory – which operates out of the same building as the Amigone Funeral Home at 2600 Sheridan Drive, at Parker Boulevard – have objected to its presence since it began running 31 years ago. They complain about the smell of the emissions and about gritty particulates landing on their homes and yards.

The crematory shut down in 2012 but Amigone installed new pollution controls and it was allowed to resume operations in 2018.

It stopped again in September 2020, following the release of a plume of black smoke captured in a photo by Shannon Patch, a Tonawanda Town Board member, as she drove past.

Amigone had voluntarily stopped conducting cremations at the site and the state later suspended operations while the Department of Environmental Conservation reviewed Sheridan Park's internal incident report and the corrective measures it imposed.

The DEC issued a consent order in January 2021, over local officials' objections, allowing Amigone to resume cremations.

Since that time, the agency said it has investigated new complaints from neighbors but didn't find evidence of violations. It also said site inspections and record reviews did not turn up any problems.

"DEC will continue its stringent oversight over the Sheridan Park Inc. crematory operations to ensure human health and the environment are fully protected," a spokeswoman emailed.

Amigone blamed the 2020 issue on an "operation error" and insisted the crematory's rare releases of "excessive particulate matter" are no different than the emissions from diesel trucks that travel Sheridan Drive.

The state no longer allows funeral home crematories. But those that operated prior to the change in law, like Amigone's facility, were exempted.

The law also bars the relocation of combination crematories.

That's why Ryan and Conrad last year introduced legislation, aimed specifically at Amigone, allowing the company to relocate the crematory while retaining its license – though only to an approved site within the town. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill into law in October.

This law, however, did not require the crematory to move.

Conrad said he recognizes cremations have become a popular end-of-life option. For example, 57.5% of Americans who died in 2021 were cremated, according to the Cremation Association of North America.

There are just 49 operating crematories in New York, with eight of them in Erie and Niagara counties.

That's why Conrad wants the crematory to continue operating, just not at the current location.

"We have a demand issue, and we don't have a lot of these facilities right now," Conrad said.

Amigone has tried to leave before. In 2012, the company announced its intention to move to 55 Cooper Ave., a largely industrial location near where Grand Island Boulevard meets the I-190.

However, residents along Two Mile Creek Road, which runs parallel to Cooper, objected and the company never received the required legislative approvals.

Based on recent meetings with Amigone representatives, Ryan and Conrad questioned the sincerity of the company's recent efforts to relocate.

"They don't seem to be operating in good faith," Ryan said. "It appears that they want to stay at that location as long as possible. And that's just not acceptable to the community."

Amigone said it urged lawmakers not to pass a law that restricted any move to within the town because it was nearing an agreement to move to another site outside Tonawanda.

"It remains unclear why that limitation was put into the legislation, which essentially caused the efforts of Sheridan Park to relocate to be halted," the company said. "Sheridan Park has been unable to secure an appropriate alternative location within the town."

Another potential issue for Amigone is the state rule that combination crematories can't pass from one operator to another.

The provision that allows the Sheridan Park Crematory and similar facilities to remain open "is personal to the person who was operating the crematory when the law was passed," in 1998, and "the protection of that provision does not extend to a new operator," state guidance reads. Anthony P. Amigone Sr. is listed as the licensed manager of Amigone Funeral Home and as president of the nonprofit Sheridan Park Crematory, records show.

