Bill that would create tech hubs in regions like WNY advances to Senate floor

The original bill called for $100 billion in funding for a new technology directorate at the National Science Foundation, but the Commerce Committee trimmed the amount of money to about $25 billion.

That reduction came as the panel passed amendments sponsored by senators from states with Department of Energy laboratories, who were concerned that the huge increase in funding for the National Science Foundation could come at the expense of those labs.

Young, Schumer's Republican partner in sponsoring the legislation, objected to the changes.

"I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure the final product lives up to its billing – a bold investment in research, education, technology transfer and the core strengths of the U.S. innovation ecosystem," Young said. "The country that wins the race in key technologies will be the superpower of the future. We cannot afford to lose that race."

Schumer, speaking to colleagues Monday, stressed that the bill may change again on the Senate floor.

"There's no reason the Senate can't finish our work on this important legislation by the end of the month," he added.

Then the measure would go to the House, where Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, is pushing it.

"We have a real shot here to transform the American innovation economy," Khanna said on Twitter on Monday. "Our Endless Frontier Act is something we can all get behind."

