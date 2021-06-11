Bill that would create tech hubs could help WNY in other ways

Most notably, the bill creates a new directorate for technology and innovation at the National Science Foundation and directs more than $100 billion over five years to those efforts, which will focus on cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum science.

That new research money is likely to spread across the country to universities that haven't gotten their fair share of it in the past, said Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican.

"It's an opportunity to have a game-changer in terms of geographic diversity in our research efforts," Wicker said.

The University at Buffalo already garners upwards of $200 million annually in research funding. But given its strengths in research areas that will be central to the new tech directorate, that figure is likely to increase after the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act becomes law, said Venu Govindaraju, vice president for research and economic development at UB.

"This is definitely a great opportunity for all universities, but you know, I cannot run away from the fact that Sen. Schumer, the original sponsor for this bill, is our state's senator," Govindaraju said. "So you know, our hopes are already up that maybe we will get our fair share, at least, of this pie."

Money for microchips