Bill sponsored by Chris Jacobs boosts Reserve, National Guard

Legislation was signed into law Tuesday to reduce technological barriers for members of the Reserves and National Guard seeking military positions.

The bill, called the Reservists Opportunity Act, was co-sponsored in the House by Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Clarence, and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.

“Making the decision to serve our country, especially on active duty, is an honorable and selfless one, so when members of our Reserves and National Guard decide to volunteer for active-duty assignments, they should not be met with red tape,” Jacobs said in a statement.

“This legislation removes an unnecessary barrier and allows these members to easily find opportunities from their own computers," he said.

Reserve and National Guard members will be able to use personal devices to access the Army’s Tour of Duty system, which serves as a military job board. The service had only been available through use of devices connected to Department of Defense networks.

The legislation was the first authored by Jacobs, who began serving in the House in July 2020, to be signed into law.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.