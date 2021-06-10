 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill seeking move of Amigone's Tonawanda crematory OK'd by lawmakers
0 comments
top story

Bill seeking move of Amigone's Tonawanda crematory OK'd by lawmakers

Support this work for $1 a month
Amigone Funeral Home Legislation Move

Neighbors blame the Amigone Funeral Home crematory on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda for foul and toxic emissions and have fought for years to shut it down. New state legislation that awaits the governor's signature would allow Amigone to move the crematory somewhere else in the town. 

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo

A bill that would allow Amigone Funeral Home's crematory in the Town of Tonawanda to move away from the neighbors who have long complained about noxious air pollution has won approval from the State Legislature.

The legislation sponsored by State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, and Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, has passed the State Senate and Assembly and now awaits the signature of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the two lawmakers announced Wednesday.

The legislation gives Amigone the ability to shift the crematory from 2600 Sheridan Drive to a nonresidential section of the Town of Tonawanda approved by town officials.

The original version of the bill would have applied to any crematory or crematorium operated by a funeral home, as long as local authorities OK the move and the operation remains in the jurisdiction where the initial approval was granted. However, the final version that passed the Legislature applies only to Amigone's crematory.

"Allowing Amigone to relocate their crematory to a non-residential neighborhood creates a rare win-win situation: The residents of the Town of Tonawanda get their neighborhood cleaned up and a local business gets to continue operating under its current business model," Ryan said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The legislation was required, Ryan and Conrad said previously, because state law bars both the construction of new funeral home crematories and the relocation of existing combination crematories such as Amigone's.

People who live near the Amigone crematory and town officials have long objected to its presence on the edge of a residential neighborhood.

The crematory was shut down in 2012 for violating its state permit, but Amigone installed new pollution controls and the state Department of Environmental Conservation allowed it to reopen in 2018.

It was shut down again in September, after the failure of its pollution control system led to the hourlong emission of thick, black smoke. However, the DEC issued a consent order in January over the objections of local officials allowing it to resume cremations.

"Amigone's neighbors have endured the crematory's emissions for too long, and they deserve relief from the ash and odors," Conrad said in the statement. "An ideal solution is within sight, and my hope is that Amigone will initiate the moving process as soon as possible.”

Amigone Funeral Home did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish zoo unveils rare Siberian tiger cubs

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Foes of Town of Tonawanda crematory press case to shut it down
Business Local

Foes of Town of Tonawanda crematory press case to shut it down

  • Updated

Neighbors who say a Town of Tonawanda crematory produces toxic and foul-smelling emissions are still trying to shut down the facility after losing an initial round in court. The residents’ attorney last week appealed a ruling by State Supreme Court Justice Joseph R. Glownia. The judge decided the neighbors waited too long after the crematory was given permission to

Amigone neighbors resume fight to stop cremations despite state permit
Local News

Amigone neighbors resume fight to stop cremations despite state permit

  • Updated

Amigone Funeral won a state permit to resume cremations at its Sheridan Drive location, once improvements are made. But neighbors are continuing their drive to stop that from happening, and they plan to distribute petitions, buttons and signs showing their opposition. About 30 residents, including members of the Clean Air Coalition, met Tuesday to discuss a strategy to stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News