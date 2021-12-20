Bill inspired by Cuomo book deal would outlaw state 'volunteer' work

Cuomo officials have maintained nothing was illegal, and that all people who helped did so on a volunteer basis.

But lawmakers say Cuomo’s vast influence over his staff – before he resigned from office in August – gave employees little choice but to help when they were asked or told to assist with the book, whether by Cuomo or high-level members of his staff.

Cuomo officials say it’s the same practice that lawmakers engage in when using public employees on their re-election campaigns. Lawmakers, in turn, say those staff members are supposed to work after hours and away from official government facilities, unlike what Cuomo did with the book. They also say Cuomo was personally benefiting to the tune of millions through the use of state resources.

A state ethics agency recently ordered Cuomo to repay the $5.1 million. Cuomo’s lawyer has vowed the matter will end up in court if the state does seek to claw back Cuomo’s profits. The New York attorney general this week said further investigation is required by the state ethics agency before she could undertake any seizure process of the Cuomo book profits.

“Anybody who worked on that book knew they weren’t supposed to be working on it, or should have known," Wallace said.