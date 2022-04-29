Biking got bigger during the pandemic. It's prepared to bust out all over Buffalo Niagara in May

Greg Addo met his wife during a bike race in New York City, taught their oldest daughter to ride a bike when she was 3, and would rather pedal than drive to his favorite parks and coffee shops in the North Buffalo neighborhood where he has lived since 2018.

Don’t get him wrong. He and his wife, Katie, drive a Subaru Forester and Audi A4 wagon – mostly to haul camera and video equipment for their photography and production business – but there is something special to them about riding their tandem bike with their daughter, Scout, now 5, alongside, and daughter Hilde, almost 2, in tow.

“I'm of the opinion that biking is really the best way to experience any area,” said Addo, a New Jersey native who was introduced to his wife of seven years a decade ago while the two lived in Brooklyn. “You can cover more ground than walking, but you're not enclosed or encapsulated like you are in a vehicle. You smell the smells. You appreciate the topography. You hear and see things that you would not necessarily otherwise hear and see.”

Biking was the couple’s main means of transportation during the New York City years before the former Katie Friedman, a Clarence native, convinced him to try life in her native region.

The Addos have been pleasantly surprised by biking conditions in Western New York, including improvements made during the coronavirus pandemic, mirroring a national trend.

Regional biking advocates aim to make more inroads going forward, as municipal and regional government agencies and nonprofits – fueled with federal Build Back Better dollars and other funds – roll out a variety projects and programs designed to address global warming and spur economic development while encouraging better individual and community well-being.

“So many more things pop up in the wake of a more mobile city, when you don't have to drive everywhere, when things become walkable, more bikeable,” said Brendan Seney, program manager with GO Buffalo Niagara, an organization that will help lead the way.

Spring biking

May will underline the point. National Bike Month re-emerges from a pandemic lull into a force not yet seen in the Buffalo Niagara region in terms of related events.

Mainstays including Bike to Work Week (May 17-23) and Bike to Work Day (May 20) continue, but with greater intensity – and more complimentary coffee and breakfasts.

“We wanted to expand this time and get private businesses involved, too,” GObike Buffalo Communications Director Kevin Heffernan said.

Slow Roll Buffalo will offer five traditional Monday evening rides, as well as a pair of weekend fundraising events that showcase regional sports and culture.

Bike repair workshops, neighborhood block parties and discounted Reddy Bikeshare memberships will be part of the mix, along with bike club and seasonal group rides – including a new weekly Thursday night outing in West Seneca.

“Everybody's really getting into this,” Heffernan said. “There's an increased interest in riding and an increased demand for more space to safely ride. The small cafés and restaurants are cheering us on. That shows this cultural change that we're undergoing in Buffalo.”

Wider reach

GO Buffalo Niagara wants to accelerate the process. It emerged in 2015 from the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council with plans to provide commuters, businesses, property owners and the public with strategies, information and cost savings when making alternative transportation choices.

It gained traction three years later when it spun into a program of GObike Buffalo, a fellow nonprofit that promotes active mobility options, trails and greenways in the Buffalo Niagara region, as well as street planning that accounts for the needs of bikers and pedestrians.

Go Buffalo Niagara then received a $750,000 federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant with nearly $300,000 of in-kind contributions from GObike Buffalo, and began to ramp up late last year when Seney, an urban planner who worked on the redevelopment of what is now Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, became its manager.

Christine Krolewicz, also an urban planner, was hired as its first outreach specialist earlier this year.

“We've got a growing movement of people here who want to see safer streets, easier ways to walk, bike and use transit,” Seney said. “It's a changing moment for Buffalo.”

Green transportation proponents hope GO Buffalo Niagara and GObike Buffalo will gain momentum now that the pandemic has eased, many workers are back to work at least some days on hybrid schedules, and parking and gas costs loom larger for commuters.

Employers and residential housing developers who account for these shifts with transportation-related perks for employees and tenants will benefit, especially if they look to lure the upwardly mobile from cities with thriving walking and biking communities who will appreciate the region’s lower cost of living less if they have to pay for a car or two, as well as insurance, maintenance and fuel.

“It’s the perfect moment for people to make some changes,” Heffernan said.

GO Buffalo Niagara and its website, gobuffaloniagara.org, is now an information clearinghouse and training option focused on transportation planning, coordination and training; rewards, discounts and special events for commuters; and bike parking and site assessments for employers and residential property managers.

It works in several ways.

Ridesharing

The organization launched a pilot program earlier this year to provide reduced parking permit costs and “nested” parking spaces near entrances for carpoolers in the Augspurger, Adam and Mohawk ramps in downtown Buffalo.

It is supporting the efforts of Reddy Bikeshare to install six new bike-sharing stations downtown and provide tenants and employees 20% discounts if their employer or property owner becomes a bikeshare member, too.

It is coordinating a carpooling program expansion with shared Mobility Inc., and plans to launch a vanpool pilot program in the region next spring.

Financial support

As cycling surges, push is on for better bike network amid some pushback from motorists Municipalities across the region are in discussions to further build out their bike networks, perhaps with the help of the more than $1.5 billion targeted to bike and pedestrian projects in the recent federal infrastructure bill.

The nonprofit launches a "Give Transit A Try!" Program in May, which also is Clean Air Month, lowering the costs of a monthly NFTA Metro Bus and Rail transit pass for up to 500 people from $75 to $40. Learn more on its website.

GO Buffalo Niagara also offers five Shop716 $50 gift cards every month for those who use the 511 Mobility App and track up to 10 alternative trips per month.

It has started a Guaranteed Ride Home Program for those who carpool, take public transportation or bike to work, then face an emergency at home. Those in a lurch can have the cost of a Lyft or Uber ride covered up to $50 per emergency for up to $200 a year.

GO Buffalo Niagara also can help employers or property owners to set up transportation plans and sign up for related sustainable transportation benefits.

“We really want people to get excited about sustainable commutes,” Seney said, “and this is one way to do that.”

Consider tweaks

Try going without a car one day a week, Seney suggested. If you live outside Buffalo or Niagara Falls and work or visit one of those cities, drive partway with your bike on a rack, park, and ride in the rest of the way. Or, better yet, bring your bike onto a Metro Bus or Rail car and ask that it be stowed until you get closer to your final destination.

“These are things you can lean into slowly,” Seney said, “and see how they work.”

Benefits bring better physical and mental health, save money and reduce the personal and household carbon footprint. They also reduce the region’s environmental impact and reliance on parking lots and ramps, he said, "and now becomes more valuable for a higher and better use, like building housing or new businesses.”

Those like the Addos, who work from home, can also feel good about “telework” helping to address global climate change, Krolewicz said.

Greg Addo is among those who embrace the changes coming out of the pandemic. He looks forward to exposing his family to more group bike rides in coming months, including the Skyride on temporarily closed Buffalo expressways, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

He also is excited by the new Niagara Street Cycle Track – a dedicated bike lane on the West Side – as well as word that Forest Avenue will get bike lanes this summer.

Addo hopes more motorists will understand moving forward that pedestrians and bicyclists have road rights, too – and that GObike and other nonprofits have ramped up bike safety training videos and programs.

“There is a strange culture here in Buffalo, more so than I’ve noticed in other places,” he said. “I've seen cars not even tap the brakes through red lights or stop signs and it terrifies me as a cyclist.

“I've ridden all over the world,” he added, “and the trajectory that I see for my family is that the more infrastructure that's built, the more organizations that exist, the more safety and events that are built around cyclists to commute in a very commutable city, that's what's going to keep us here. And that's what's going to attract young people and young families to a city.”

