Bikeshare stations being installed across Buffalo, including at Darwin Martin House

REDDY bikeshare installed a new bike station at Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House Thursday morning in Buffalo.

The installation came about through a partnership between REDDY Bikeshare and Independent Health to expand to locations that did not have a bike station before.

"One of the big benefits of having this station aside from having it at the Martin House is its proximity to Delaware Park. There's a high level of usage of people wanting to peddle around in Delaware Park," said Simon Husted, a spokesman for REDDY Bikeshare.

Suzanne Badgley, director of marketing at the Martin House at 125 Jewett Parkway, said the bike station is a great way for its visitors to explore the neighborhood and take in the scenery of the Parkside neighborhood.

"I'm really excited visitors can leave their car here and jump on a bike and see one of the most beautiful places in the city," said Badgley. "It's a different way to experience a neighborhood, a community and you don't have to know where you're going, you don't have to hop in an Uber, and you don't have to worry about parking."

REDDY Bikeshare is a bike rental program through Shared Mobility Inc., where users download an app and select an option that allows the user to unlock the bike for a specific amount of time. The app only accepts credit card as a form of payment and riders must be 18 years or older.

Husted said most of the 13 planned installations have happened already, including a bike station at Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association on Ohio Street, where a bike station was installed last week.

Husted said safety is one of the factors that determines where the bike stations will be placed.

"It's the safety and the visibility and many more things we look for when deciding where to put the stations," he said.

With the installation at the Martin House there are now 108 bike stations across Western New York with plans to include electric pedal-assist bikes in the future.

"We are exploring e-bikes capacity, we want to add e-bikes, we are on the way up adding them, and this allows us to have more places for adding more bikes in general," said Husted.

An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor which assists with moving the bike.

"Pedal assist e-bikes provide a gentle assist that helps riders go father and make biking more accessible, especially for folks who haven't ridden a bike in a while," said Mitch LaRosa, chief development officer of Shared Mobility.

Funding for the bike station installation was provided in part by a federal grant facilitated by GO Buffalo Niagara.

REDDY Bikeshare launched in the Western New York region in 2016.