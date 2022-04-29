Bike Month in Buffalo Niagara is packed with related events

May is National Bike Month. The following events in Western New York during the next few weeks are free unless otherwise noted and in many cases are weather dependent. GObike Buffalo repair workshops are free for members, but require a small fee for those who are not. For more information on Slow Roll events into fall, visit slowrollbuffalo.org/schedule.

Biking got bigger during the pandemic. It's prepared to bust out all over Buffalo Niagara in May Regional biking advocates aim to make more inroads going forward, as municipal and regional government agencies and nonprofits roll out a variety projects and programs.

Slow Roll: American Civil Rights Movement Pedal Party, noon Saturday from Brothers Restaurant, 475 Ellicott St.

Slow Roll: 6:30 p.m. from the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St.

Buffalo State Bike Club Bike Blender: Learn more about the city’s newest bike club at noon Tuesday, SUNY Buffalo State Student Union.

*Bike to School Day: Group ride at 8 a.m. Wednesday with students at Bennett Park and Olmsted Park schools.

Bike Breakfast @ Hostel Buffalo-Niagara: Stop by the hostel, 667 Main St., for coffee and breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. each Wednesday in May as you bike into work.

Reddy Bike e-Bike Demonstrations: GObike and Reddy Bikeshare host a joint traffic safety presentation from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at TReC by NGTI, 616 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. Reddy Bike will provide discounted annual memberships for all participants.

*Mobile Repair Stations: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7, South Park High School, 150 Southside Parkway; 2 to 4 p.m. May 7, Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., Lockport.

Slow Roll: Reconnecter Ride at 6:30 p.m. May 9 from Manna at Northland, 683 Northland Ave.

Family Engagement Night and Auction: Bike and traffic safety discussion, 5 p.m. May 11, Niagara Street Elementary School, 2513 Niagara St., Niagara Falls.

Pop-Up Bike Lunch with Reddy Bikeshare: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12, Big Big Table, 272 Hudson St.

*Mobile Repair: 3 to 7 p.m. May 13, Square Garden, 1590 N. Fillmore Ave. Bike repair and giveaway of helmets, bike lights and bike locks.

*Forest Avenue Open Streets: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, between Baynes Street and Richmond Avenue. Block party with food and music.

Slow Roll: 311 Ride at 6:30 p.m. May 16 from Em Tea Coffee Cup Cafe, 80 Oakgrove Ave.

*Bike to Work @ Seneca One (43North, Serendipity Labs, M&T Tech Hub): Participants are welcome to coffee, breakfast, music and fun from 8:30 to 11 a.m. May 17 outside Seneca One tower on the north entrance. Serendipity Labs welcomes freelancers who ride to work this day to work for free in their 29th floor coworking space.

*Bike to Work @ Larkinville: Coffee and a boxed breakfast for the first 25 people who bike in from 8 to 10 a.m. May 18, Larkin Square, at the Pavilions.

Bike Breakfast @ Co-op Hertel: Stop by for coffee and breakfast at the co-op, 1678 Hertel Ave., before an informal group ride into downtown at 7:45 a.m.

*Bike to Work @ BNMC: Bike onto the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus from 6 to 9 a.m. May 19, and coffee, breakfast and music will await you at Ellicott and Oak streets.

*Bike to Work @ Fountain Plaza (Ciminelli Real Estate, IBM): The first 25 people to bike into work from 7 to 10 a.m. May 19 get coffee and a boxed breakfast under the Bank of America awning in Fountain Plaza.

Ticket To Roll – Queen City Queens: 6 to 9 p.m. May 19, Garage Bar & Restaurant, 1127 Hertel Ave., to benefit Buffalo Slow Roll. 15-mile ride to explore some of the most influential women in Buffalo history, with dinner and other stops along the way. Tickets, $40 to $50, are available on the Slow Roll schedule.

*Mobile Repair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21, William L. Gaiter Parkway at Delavan Avenue.

Ticket To Roll – Double Play: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22, Sahlen Field, 1 James D. Griffin Plaza. Inaugural ride and ballgame in partnership with the Buffalo Bisons include a sports-themed ride and game ticket. Cost is $20 to $50 on the Slow Roll Buffalo schedule. Game tickets available without the ride. Benefits Slow Roll.

Slow Roll/Buffalo Bike Tours: King of Wings Ride at 6:30 p.m. May 23 from the Carl-Jeff Barber Shop, 859 Jefferson Ave.

November Project: Free morning workout before you bike to work, 6 a.m. May 25, Hoyt Lake.

Buffalo Marathon Pedal Party: 7 p.m. May 27, OSB Ciderworks at 517 Main St.; free, Slow Roll Squad-guided ride includes parts of the 13.1-mile half marathon route. Learn more about related weekend events at buffalomarathon.org.

*Workshop – BRAKES!: 3 to 5 p.m. May 28, GObike Community Workshop, 98 Colvin Ave. All brake types will be covered in this class.

Slow Roll Memorial Day Ride: 6:30 p.m. from Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

*GObike events

Other related events

Give Transit A Try: – Get $40 off an unlimited 30-day NFTA Metro pass. Register at gobuffaloniagara.org.

Shop716 Gift Card Giveaway: Use #BikeMonthBFLO on your Instagram and Twitter posts about your ride to be entered to win a Shop716 Gift Card.

Food and beer discounts: Fattey Beer Company at Genesee and Main streets offers $1 off drafts during Bike to Work Week, May 16-21, to those who cycle to their shop and use “GObike” at checkout; Mr. Sizzle’s, 346 Connecticut St., offers a 15% discount for anyone who bikes to their restaurant and uses “GObike” at checkout.

Seasonal biking options

Reddy Bikeshare: Offers hourly, daily and seasonal rental rates at dozens of stations in Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Visit reddybikeshare.socialbicycles.com.

Buffalo Bike Tours: Offers history and food tours by bike, and bike and e-bike rentals from a kiosk at Canalside and tours from the Watchtower at South Park Avenue at Michigan Street. Visit buffalobiketours.com.

Tom’s Pro Bike Shop: The shop has several maintenance workshops and rides planned this season at its Lancaster, Orchard Park and Victor locations. Visit the Events page at tomsprobike.com.

Blue Bikes at Canalside: Bike rentals 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend on the Canalside boardwalk. Rentals cost $1 for the first hour, $5 for each additional hour or $15 for the day. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY members will receive their first hour free. Visit bcbswny.com/play.

Explore Buffalo: Includes walking and bike tours across the region. Visit explorebuffalo.org.

Weekly rides

Clarence Hollow Farmers Market ride: 10 a.m. each Saturday from June 11 to Sept. 24 at the market, 10717 Main St., Clarence. Slow Spokes Chain Gang handles crowd support.

Tuesday Night Riding Collective: Departs at 6 p.m. each Tuesday in April through October from 42 North Brewing Company, 25 Pine St., East Aurora. Learn more by typing the group name into Facebook.

Blues & Rock N "Roll": 6 p.m. each Wednesday from May 18 through Aug. 31, led by Anita West of 97 Rock from Old Man River, 375 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda, followed by live music. Posse by Slow Spokes handles crowd support.

Thursday Nights in West Seneca: 6:30 p.m. each Thursday from May 19 to Sept. 29 from Rusty Nickel Brewery, 4350 Seneca St., West Seneca. Visit facebook.com/groups/wnybikes.

Special events

Skyride Buffalo: GObike Buffalo's signature eighth annual expressway ride, Aug. 14 from Outer Harbor Lakeside Bike Park, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. Register at skyridebuffalo.org. Cost $32 for GObike members, or $40 for nonmembers, $20 ages 5 to 17. Buy in person for any GObike event in May for $35 ($28 for members).

Ride for Roswell: To benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, routes out of University at Buffalo North Campus and virtually, June 25. Learn more at rideforroswell.org.

Bicycle clubs

Buffalo Bicycle Club: Those interested in bike racing can find this club at buffalobicyclingclub.com.

Big Wheels Bicycle Club: This club offers bike tours, with a stop along the way, almost daily during good weather. Join at bigwheelsbikeclub.com.

Campus Cycling Collective: Hosts Wednesday bike rides, repair workshops and more. Visit campuscyclingcollective.com.

East Side Bike Ride/Club: Rides leave at 10 a.m. each Saturday during the summer. Visit esbcbuffalo.com.

Niagara Frontier Bicycle Club: The group offers members daily rides at an athletic pace. Learn more at nfbc.com.

If we missed your biking event, email refresh@buffnews.com and we'll include it in another story. You may also visit bit.ly/bikemonthbflo

