Elvio Mastratoni probably paid the highest compliment ever given about a New York Thruway rest stop.

"This reminds me of home, the way it's set up," the 35-year-old Toronto man said about the newly rebuilt and reopened Pembroke service area.

The padded seating, couches, benches and stools – paired with tables of different shapes and heights, spread out in an open, modern and light-filled space – came as a pleasant surprise to travelers like Mastratoni passing through during peak hours on Saturday.

Earth-tone seating was spread out and uncrowded, and electrical outlets for device charging were plentiful. And bathroom lines were nonexistent.

While many smaller, newly renovated service areas along the Thruway have reopened to mixed reviews or been outright panned as too narrow, cramped and undersized for traveler needs, no such complaints dogged the Pembroke service area, located on the highway's eastbound side half an hour from Buffalo between Pembroke and Batavia.

That's likely because it's one of the largest rest areas, with more than 20,145 square feet. It's three to five times bigger than some of the smallest, less visited rest stops along Thruway arteries.

The Pembroke service area is the 10th new service area to open to Thruway customers, as part of a $450 million initiative launched by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2018 to modernize all 27 Thruway service areas. Of those in the Western New York region, the Pembroke station is the largest, by far. Fewer than a third of all the Thruway rest stops are expected to be as large as the Pembroke location when all the service areas have been upgraded.

Travelers here have their choice of Popeyes, Burger King and Dunkin' Donuts for food, as well as an Applegreen convenience store toward the rear offering hot, grab-and-go personal pizzas and hot dogs, microwavable sausage breakfast sandwiches and an assortment of cold sandwiches and salads. The service area eventually will feature Panera Bread.

"I love the washrooms, by the way," said Kristin Contino, 37, who was traveling with Mastratoni and their family members from Toronto to New York City.

The bathrooms, a major source of complaints at the smaller rest stops, had no difficulty accommodating visitors. Each of two sides of the women's restroom has 12 stalls and six sinks. The men's restroom was similarly laid out, except it has two sides with six urinals and six stalls each. Soap and hand dryers are located at each sink basin.

Jen Bradley, 35, who was making her way from Cleveland to Maine with three children ages 1 through 8, was relieved to find a large, private, gender-neutral bathroom – one of several – available for her family.

"This is really nice," she said, grabbing a seat on one of the padded benches for travelers who want a break but not necessarily a place to eat. "It's like an airport lounge."

Expanded outdoor seating and a nursing room are also at the travel stop.

Not everything was ideal. The lines for food often got long and overflowed the designated lineup areas, leading to tight crowds along the right side of the more linear-designed service area. The space was perpetually noisy, and signage for the bathrooms, convenience store and outdoor eating areas could be better. The parking lot electric car chargers are not installed yet, and the playground is still to come.

But the travel stop did feature a highly visible Taste NY section, with souvenirs and local food products.

There are two fenced-in areas for pets. The outdoor seating area was plentiful.

Multiple people complimented the rest stop's cleanliness. Maintenance staff were always on the move, sweeping, changing garbage bags and replacing bathroom supplies.

"When I pulled up, immediately, I was like, 'Wow, this is gorgeous,' " said Jeff Lutch, 46, who was traveling from Cleveland to Ontario as part of an extended family of 12.

He and his sons make an annual fishing trip every year with other siblings, parents and kids as part of a generations-long tradition. He said he remembers the old Thruway stops, which offered limited food vendor options and had no lounge space. On Saturday, his three sons were spread out among a short couch and several square, padded stools with an open box of a half-dozen doughnuts spread before them.

"It's beautiful," Lutch said. "I love it here."