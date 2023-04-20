Big Tree Volunteer firefighters in Hamburg will be answering calls in Blasdell under an agreement approved by Blasdell Village Board members Wednesday.

Blasdell has been struggling to reconstitute its volunteer fire department and last month sought proposals from neighboring fire companies for fire protection.

Big Tree will assign an assistant chief and seven firefighters who will respond to calls at the Blasdell Fire Hall on Miriam Avenue, according to Mayor Rob Hefner.

He said Big Tree firefighters will use one of Blasdell's engines and Blasdell firefighters will respond to calls with the other Blasdell engine.

"It is the hope of the Board of Trustees that with the guidance and leadership opportunities offered in Big Tree's proposal the Blasdell Volunteer Fire Department can get up to speed, focus on training and recruiting and be standalone by time the contract expires," Hefner said in a statement.

When the village issued its request for proposals in March, the Blasdell Fire Department had not responded to calls in six months because the ranks had dwindled to fewer than 20. Training had not taken place, and the village sold its ambulance because it had no certified emergency medical technicians.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has proposed creating a county ambulance service to address access to ambulance services in less populated parts of the county. The new service would station five ambulances and associated emergency medical staff across Erie County, under his plan.

Fire calls in Blasdell had been answered by neighboring fire companies through mutual aid, but village officials said that mutual aid is not a permanent solution.

There are nine volunteer fire companies in the Town of Hamburg, including the villages of Blasdell and Hamburg.