Big takeaways from the adopted $1.8 billion Erie County budget

The 2022 Erie County budget approved Thursday will serve as the financial roadmap for the county over the next 12 months.
The $1.8 billion budget preserves and grows Erie County services, modestly increases property tax collections and maintains the county's financial shape overall.
County legislators on both sides fought over property tax levels and approved the budget in a 7-4 party-line vote Thursday.
Now that the dust has settled, here are some takeaways:
County Executive Mark Poloncarz's budget allocates millions in new grants to support businesses and struggling families; earmarks millions more for major roads, buildings and parks projects; reinvests higher sales tax revenue; and creates more county jobs.
County finances are healthy: Erie County government will benefit like never before from new revenue pouring into the county, including $89 million in American Rescue Plan stimulus money; robust sales tax revenue growth; the likelihood of additional federal infrastructure funds; a 2021 year-end budget surplus that is likely to exceed $140 million by tens of millions of dollars; and a 2.5% property tax levy increase.
It also remains under the state property tax cap.
"We are making critical use of county resources and available federal funding to invest in Erie County infrastructure, small business, health and more,” Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said in a statement. “The adopted budget is very close to the proposed budget I presented nearly two months ago, with very minor changes, and preserves investments in projects that will improve people’s lives for decades to come."
Budget creates new programs and new jobs: The budget keeps all county services, expands a few and adds more jobs back to county government after last-year's belt tightening. It allocates millions in new grants to support businesses and struggling families; earmarks millions for major roads, buildings and parks projects; and reinvests higher sales tax revenue.
New programs include a $10 million storefront revitalization program for small businesses; a $9 million pilot program to help 200 families move off of public assistance; and staff to support the creation of a new Office of Health Equity to help close the county's racial health disparities. Millions in construction-related projects will also be funded, ranging from the countywide ErieNet high-speed broadband network, to sewer system and road improvements and business park expansions.
Of the roughly 1,500 misdemeanor cases dismissed so far this year, roughly half were dropped because of new state discovery rules requiring all evidence to be handed over to defense lawyers more quickly.
The county's payroll rises back to pre-pandemic levels, with the information technology and parks departments, and the District Attorney's Office, seeing the greatest growth. Covid-19 investment continues with $24 million set aside for response efforts.
Cities win big: The amount of county money going to the cities of Buffalo, Lackawanna and Tonawanda continues to grow as a way of offsetting the county investments made to county roads and parks, which are overwhelmingly suburban and rural. Legislature Democrats have earmarked $2.4 million in unspecified "urban initiatives" for the cities, an amount that has grown each year under the Democratic majority.
In addition, Democratic legislators, who primarily represent the cities and first-ring suburbs, allot themselves $150,000 each to distribute as grants to their district's community groups and organizations, twice as much as what Republican legislators – who represent outer ring suburban and rural districts – could receive.
The fight over taxes: Because an unprecedented amount of revenue is coming to Erie County and counties are finally receiving their share of sales taxes from online shopping, county legislators spent a lot of time arguing over whether and how much to cut property tax collections.
The Republicans are making a push this week to amend Poloncarz's proposed budget so that the property tax levy would be cut by 7%, reducing tax collections by $23 million over this year.
Poloncarz's budget cut the county's property tax rate – the amount of county taxes charged per $1,000 of assessed property value – to $4.33, the lowest level since at least 1960. However, that doesn't mean everyone would pay lower taxes, because many homes and properties are growing in value. The county executive's proposed budget would have raised the tax levy – the total amount of money collected in county property taxes – by $9 million, or 3%.
Republican-supported legislators said there was no better time to offer taxpayers property tax relief. They wanted to eliminate any increase in the tax levy, saying that future sales tax projections are high and the infusion of other revenue makes this the year to give taxpayers a break.
Democratic legislators, who make up a 7-4 majority, said uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 health crisis means that sales tax growth is not assured and that a huge cut in property taxes could eventually destabilize county finances as it did in 2005 during the red-and-green budget crisis.
In the end, the Democrats pushed through their budget amendment package, which cut Poloncarz's proposed property tax levy increase by $1.4 million.
Both Democratic and Republican-supported legislators blamed the other side for the failure to reach a compromise deal. Tuesday's budget session was a precursor to a final vote on the $1.8 billion county budget coming Thursday.
The bottom line for taxpayers: The property tax levy will grow by $7.8 million, or 2.5%. How this will affect each homeowner's property tax bill will depend on how much their homes are gaining in value. This tax levy increase is on par or slightly lower than it has been in other years under the Poloncarz administration.
Potential political fallout: The budget process has some negatives for both Democrats and Republican-supported legislators.
It is the second year in a row that Democratic Chairwoman April Baskin was unable to gain a single vote of support from the Republican-supported minority caucus, despite making a stronger effort this year to reach out to the minority caucus to find a compromise. In addition, legislators Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, and John Gilmour, D-Hamburg, said during their bid for re-election this fall that they did not believe the tax levy should rise next year, but they still voted in support of an increase.
On the other side, most Republican-supported legislators are bringing back no money for their own district organizations and agencies. Even though the Democrats were willing to give them $75,000 each for their district, all the minority caucus members, except for John Mills, R-Orchard Park, refused to offer an itemized list of grants for their district organizations because they said the Democrats were offering them the money in exchange for Republican support of the majority's budget. The Republican-supported caucus was unwilling to reach any compromise that would raise the tax levy.