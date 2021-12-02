Big takeaways from the adopted $1.8 billion Erie County budget

In the end, the Democrats pushed through their budget amendment package, which cut Poloncarz's proposed property tax levy increase by $1.4 million.

GOP effort to slash Erie County tax levy fails as Democrats opt for a smaller cut Both Democratic and Republican-supported legislators blamed the other side for the failure to reach a compromise deal. Tuesday's budget session was a precursor to a final vote on the $1.8 billion county budget coming Thursday.

The bottom line for taxpayers: The property tax levy will grow by $7.8 million, or 2.5%. How this will affect each homeowner's property tax bill will depend on how much their homes are gaining in value. This tax levy increase is on par or slightly lower than it has been in other years under the Poloncarz administration.

Potential political fallout: The budget process has some negatives for both Democrats and Republican-supported legislators.

It is the second year in a row that Democratic Chairwoman April Baskin was unable to gain a single vote of support from the Republican-supported minority caucus, despite making a stronger effort this year to reach out to the minority caucus to find a compromise. In addition, legislators Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, and John Gilmour, D-Hamburg, said during their bid for re-election this fall that they did not believe the tax levy should rise next year, but they still voted in support of an increase.