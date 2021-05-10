Bidens pay tribute to Joe Slade White

WASHINGTON – President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday paid tribute to Joe Slade White, the East Aurora Democratic political consultant who worked for Biden for decades and who died of cancer last week at the age of 71.

"Joe Slade White was more than a great political strategist of his time," the Bidens said in a statement. "He was an artist in a league of his own. With every campaign he was part of over the last fifty years – including throughout our career and that of so many others – he showcased his gift of translating policy and strategy on paper into the emotion, the struggles, and the hopes of every day Americans on film."

White, who was born in Iowa and moved to the Buffalo area in 1993, worked for Biden's Senate and presidential campaigns for 25 years. He also did political ads for Beau Biden, the president's late son, who served as Delaware attorney general.

"His work always touched the heart and soul because that’s who he was – a good, decent, honorable man who lived fully, loved deeply, and always believed in America as a place of possibilities," the Bidens said in the statement. "He was a close friend to both of us, Valerie (Biden Owens, the president's sister), and the entire Biden family. We will miss him dearly and send our love to his wonderful children."

One of the most honored political consultants of his time, White is survived by three daughters: Sarah White, Kate White and Eliza Kiplinger; two sons, Michelangelo Cosimano White and Noah Cosimano White; and four grandchildren.

