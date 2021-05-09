Biden's expansion of refugee program could boost Buffalo population – and reunite families

Nevertheless, those who work with refugees have high hopes. Thanks to Biden's move, Jewish Family Services of Western New York is already set to resettle one new refugee family, said Molly S. Short Carr, the group's CEO.

"It also means that we can start talking with some of our families who've been separated for a period of time and hopefully get them back on track for resettlement so they can be brought together again," Carr said.

Seid is hoping for the same sort of thing. He was able to resettle in Buffalo during Trump's first year in office, before his wife and young daughter got clearance to do so. And then in January 2020, Trump added Seid's home country of Eritrea to his "travel ban," a move that Biden recently reversed.

Seid has visited his family in a refugee camp in Ethiopia on occasion over the years, and his wife gave birth to a second daughter after one of those visits, but all the while he's been longing for his family to move to Buffalo.

"They're in a refugee camp, and life is dangerous there," given that there's a war going on between Ethiopian forces and the regional government where the camp is located, Seid said.

And the emotional impact of that fact complicates Seid's otherwise successful transition to life in America.

"Since I've been here, the only thing I struggle with is that I have family back home," he said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.