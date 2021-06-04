Biden's budget promises big spending for Buffalo – and a big deficit

But Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat and also a Budget Committee member, said the spending plan is a down payment on Biden's vision for rebuilding the nation – and a big-time boost for Buffalo.

"This is all infrastructure," he said. "It creates jobs."

Flood prevention

Biden's plan would go a long way toward completing a piece of infrastructure that's critically important to Buffalo: the breakwater that protects downtown from Lake Erie's most ferocious waves.

The Army Corps of Engineers previously received $11.9 million to begin work on rebuilding that breakwater, which suffered catastrophic storm damage in October 2019. Biden's budget would set aside another $20.9 million for projects in Buffalo Harbor – enough to maybe even complete the rebuilt breakwater.

"It's a large amount of money, and would it get us most of the way there? Absolutely," said Army Corps spokesman Andrew Kornacki.

Work on rebuilding the breakwater has begun and would continue through 2022 if Congress sets aside the money. And that's good news to residents of Waterfront Village, who, according to Higgins' office, experienced flooding three times last year.