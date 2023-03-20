WASHINGTON – Democrats say President Biden's budget proposal for fiscal 2024 is just what Western New York needs: a plan to help those in need and push the region to the forefront of the modern economy.

"It's a bold, optimistic and serious proposal for strengthening our economy and creating opportunities for places like upstate New York, all the while reducing the deficit by three trillion dollars," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat.

Schumer presses for extension of federal firefighting programs A day after the downtown Buffalo blaze that claimed the life of a city firefighter, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Thursday warned that federal funding for programs that aid local fire departments is about to run out.

But Republicans say the spending plan is just what the nation doesn't need: a tax-and-spend extravaganza that will make America's central economic problem worse.

"Inflation is the number one issue hurting every American, and the president’s budget that taxes trillions more, spends more and borrows more will only continue to drive prices higher and weaken our nation," said Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy, a Republican who represents parts of suburban and rural Erie County, as well as the Southern Tier.

With Democrats in charge of the Senate and Republicans leading the House, expect to hear plenty of divergent comments like that as Congress fights its way toward approving a new spending plan for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

Infrastructure bill bringing hundreds of millions to WNY – with more to come At least $271 million is already on its way to the region for roadwork and other improvements called for in the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed 15 months ago.

And with a split Congress, remember that old Washington adage: The president proposes and the Congress disposes. Under divided government, much of the president's spending plan will be trashed.

Even so, budgets provide the best view of what any president would do for the nation – and for Western New York – given the chance. So here's a look at what President Biden's plan would mean for the region in the extremely unlikely event it were to become law in its entirety, along with a look at why Republicans say the plan is bad for the nation.

For people

Biden's $6.9 trillion spending plan, which he released March 9 and detailed last week, continues the president's longtime goal of helping the needy by raising taxes on the wealthy. So Buffalo, long one of the nation's poorest cities, would stand to benefit in multiple ways.

For one thing, the budget blueprint calls for restoring the expanded child tax credit that briefly pulled an estimated 12,000 children in Buffalo, and millions nationwide, out of poverty.

Canada bars foreigners from buying real estate – and taxes those who already own property The twin policies, buried in Canadian legislation passed without much notice last year, enrage people on both sides of the border between Buffalo and Fort Erie, Ont.

Biden's pandemic-inspired American Rescue Plan essentially provided a guaranteed income of a few hundred dollars a month to many families, but it expired at the end of 2021. Biden's budget plan would bring back that tax break and make it permanent.

The tax credit, currently at $2,000 per child, would go to $3,000 for each child older than age 6 – and $3,600 for those under that age. And just like back in 2021, families would get that credit in a monthly check.

"That's to pull 50% of those who are born into poverty out of poverty," said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat. "What more could you want to help to accomplish?"

The debt ceiling danger – to nation and individuals – explained Among the experts, there is a bipartisan consensus that hitting the debt ceiling would spell economic disaster for the United States.

Biden hopes to accomplish much more. His spending plan would also:

• Once again expand the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which serves more than 100,000 residents of Buffalo and Erie County, this time by allowing states to use some of their federal LIHEAP funding to help people pay their water bills.

• Help the region's thousands of Medicare recipients by limiting the cost of generic drugs for high blood pressure, cholesterol and other chronic conditions to $2 per prescription, while limiting the cost of insulin to $35 a month for all diabetics.

• Create a national paid family and medical leave program, thereby fulfilling a long-term priority of Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat.

For the economy

Biden's spending plan also serves as a way to infuse huge amounts of cash into federal programs created under legislation passed during his first two years in office, when his fellow Democrats controlled Congress.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"The bottom line: This budget proposal was created for places like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica and Albany and Binghamton and our smaller communities," Schumer said.

Federal spending bill brings more than $47.5 million in aid to metro Buffalo In the recently passed spending bill, Erie and Niagara counties took home more than double the amount of earmarked federal aid than they received the year before.

The budget would expand funding eightfold for the "tech hubs" program that aims to spread high tech's wealth far beyond Silicon Valley. Schumer has been pushing to have at least one of the new tech hubs located in upstate New York, and Biden's new budget plan would give administration officials the money to locate them wherever they and their allies please.

Similarly, the budget blueprint includes a 14.5% increase in funding for the National Science Foundation. Schumer said that money would filter down to New York's colleges and universities for research and job training programs.

The budget also includes a bill introduced by Higgins that would boost economic development on a far more local scale. His Neighborhood Homes Investment Act would create a new tax credit for the restoration of one- to four-unit family housing in distressed neighborhoods.

Higgins said he foresees that legislation creating renovated homes in neighborhoods such as East Buffalo.

"This would nicely complement everything else that's going on" by expanding city housing, he said.

In addition, the Biden spending plan would double funding for a long-unfulfilled federal promise to expand broadband service to rural areas of New York and the nation.

Congress tries grappling with a vexing digital divide The White House last week introduced an interactive map of the nation's broadband dead zones, and it is enough to make a lot of Western New Yorkers see red.

Other longstanding programs would either get a boost or see funding hold steady under the budget. For example:

• The Community Development Block Grant Program, which annually brings several million dollars to Buffalo for projects around the city, would see its funding increase 5%.

• The National Cancer Institute would see a 10% boost in funding – which could ultimately benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

• The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, which often gets money for new construction, would receive $11 million for a new main gate.

• The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative would see its annual funding remain at $368 billion.

Some local programs would get less funding, however, under Biden's proposal. For example, the West Valley Demonstration Project would lose about 4% of its federal funding. And Army Corps of Engineers funding for the Buffalo Harbor, which can run into the millions when the waterway has to be dredged, would only receive $8,000 in maintenance funding in 2024 because so much work has been done there in recent years, Higgins' office said.

The GOP view

The Biden budget's generosity – and its tax increases on businesses and the wealthy – lead Republicans to say that no matter how much it might help particular regions or programs, the spending plan will hurt the nation.

What's more, after winning control of the House in the 2022 election, GOP lawmakers say they have the power to make sure Biden's budget never becomes law.

"The president proved today that he is not serious about fixing our nation’s problems or putting forth a realistic spending plan that can get through Congress,” Langworthy said when the president released his budget.

Republicans worry that the spending plan pours more money into the economy at a time when inflation remains high. And while Biden touts the fact that the budget would reduce the deficit, Republicans say that's only because it would pile an additional $4.7 trillion in taxes on businesses and the wealthy.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican, said those taxes could drive more businesses overseas.

"Biden falsely claims that this FY24 budget is pro-manufacturers, yet it penalizes innovation and investments by doubling the capital gains tax, among other reckless policies," she said.

Tenney also criticized the spending plan for boosting defense spending only 3.2% when inflation is running at twice that rate and when China and Russia are ramping up defense expenditures.

She said, though, that Americans who oppose the Biden budget can take heart in one thing

"Now that America has elected a Republican House majority, the American people can rest assured that this disastrous budget proposal is dead on arrival in the House of Representatives," Tenney said.