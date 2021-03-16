Biden's American Rescue Plan rescues – and rewards – New York

While the bill boosts federal payments for all states under the program, the increase is far more significant to New York than any other state simply because the at-home Medicare services program is bigger in New York than anywhere else. In fact, in 2016, New York accounted for 18% of the entire nation's spending for home- and community-based Medicare services, said Bill Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center.

What's more, the provision appears to have been written by someone in a New York state of mind. Hammond noted that the one-year increase in that one category of Medicare funding is timed for between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. That just so happens to be New York's fiscal year, one that's shared by no other state.

"I'd be interested to hear what the rationale is for this, if there is one," Hammond said regarding the at-home Medicare expansion.

The rationale is a simple one, said Schumer spokeswoman Allison Biasotti. Democratic senators from across the country wanted the provision included to boost the home-care program.