Biden, Trudeau agree to coordinate on border, but offer no immediate plans to ease restrictions

The virtual summit – Biden's first as president – came amid growing calls to loosen border restrictions from groups representing people who have loved ones on the other side of the border.

Thanks to the pandemic, the border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 21, 2020, but Canada has slightly looser rules than the U.S. does for people who want to cross the border to visit loved ones.

The summit offered no hint that the U.S. would match the Canadian policy, and that fact prompted a complaint from Let Us Reunite, one of those groups representing people separated by the border.

"It is disappointing that President Biden spoke of the millions of families depending on the U.S./Canadian partnership while ignoring thousands of cross-border families who have been kept apart by the U.S. government's refusal to enact family travel exemptions," Let Us Reunite said in a statement.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who has been pushing for a border reopening, noted that Biden and Trudeau had plenty to discuss beyond the border.