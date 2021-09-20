Biden to open U.S. to international air travel – but not to Canadian drivers

"Why can’t fully vaxxed family members be reunited?" asked Sandy Pearce, an American living in Fort Erie who founded a group called "Families Are Essential" to push for a full border reopening. "Show your vaccine card and cross. Should be easy. Canada did it!"

Indeed, Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9, and government officials there said before the opening that Covid-19 vaccinations made the reopening possible. But U.S. officials have not agreed, instead continuing to bar "nonessential travel" across the border while allowing business travelers, students and those with medical reasons to cross.

The continuing ban on nonessential travel "doesn't make any sense," said Dottie Gallagher, president of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

"You can't say you're going follow the science, and then Canadians have a higher vaccination rate than Americans and you say: 'Well, we can't open the border because of Delta,' " Gallagher said. "I mean, it's absurd."

The answer could have as much or more to do with politics associated with the southern border. But Zients didn't explain why the administration could open to vaccinated air travelers from overseas while denying entry at land borders to most Canadians and Mexicans.

