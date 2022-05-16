 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Biden to meet with officials, victim families during Buffalo visit

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden Police Memorial

President Joe Biden will be in Buffalo Tuesday.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

President Biden is expected to make a brief visit to Buffalo Tuesday morning to meet with officials and families of victims who died in Saturday's attack at the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue.

A source with knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified said the president and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to land at Buffalo Niagara International Airport shortly after 9 a.m., where they will be briefed on the latest developments regarding the racially motivated shooting at the market that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured three others.

The source said Biden will meet with Mayor Byron W. Brown, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, District Attorney John J. Flynn and Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia at the airport for an update on the situation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

It is not yet known whether Gov. Kathy Hochul will be part of the delegation welcoming the president at the airport.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, however, is expected to accompany Biden to Buffalo.

People are also reading…

It is also expected, the source said, that Biden will meet with families of the attack somewhere at or near the Tops market, before speaking to reporters and departing Buffalo in the early afternoon.

The president offered his initial remarks about the situation on Sunday at the 41st Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers.

“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America," he said then. “Our hearts are heavy once again, but the resolve must never, ever waver.”

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

The quick response of Buffalo Police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said. But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'

Katherine "Kat" Massey fought for her community.

She was an ardent advocate for civil rights and education and did everything she could to lift up Buffalo's Black community, said former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, who has been friends with Massey for more than 20 years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Garnell Whitfield speaks about the death of his mother, Ruth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News