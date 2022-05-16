Biden to meet with officials, victim families during Buffalo visit

President Biden is expected to make a brief visit to Buffalo Tuesday morning to meet with officials and families of victims who died in Saturday's attack at the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue.

A source with knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified said the president and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to land at Buffalo Niagara International Airport shortly after 9 a.m., where they will be briefed on the latest developments regarding the racially motivated shooting at the market that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured three others.

The source said Biden will meet with Mayor Byron W. Brown, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, District Attorney John J. Flynn and Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia at the airport for an update on the situation.

It is not yet known whether Gov. Kathy Hochul will be part of the delegation welcoming the president at the airport.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, however, is expected to accompany Biden to Buffalo.

It is also expected, the source said, that Biden will meet with families of the attack somewhere at or near the Tops market, before speaking to reporters and departing Buffalo in the early afternoon.

The president offered his initial remarks about the situation on Sunday at the 41st Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers.

“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America," he said then. “Our hearts are heavy once again, but the resolve must never, ever waver.”

