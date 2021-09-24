Biden officials tout vetting of Afghan evacuees

"If someone fails these checks while they are still overseas, they will not be permitted to board a flight to the United States," Mayorkas said.

The new arrivals are subject to additional security screening once they arrive in the United States, where they are spread across eight military bases in anticipation of resettlement in communities across the country.

In addition, evacuees are tested for Covid-19 upon arrival and must immediately be vaccinated against not only Covid, but also measles, mumps, rubella and polio, Mayorkas said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

About 50,000 Afghans already are temporarily living on military bases in the United States and will be resettled in communities by the nine national refugee resettlement agencies, which have affiliates across the country. There are four such affiliates in Buffalo: Catholic Charities, Jewish Family Services, the International Institute and Journey's End Refugee Services.

The number of evacuees coming to each community will be determined by those national groups and their local affiliates' decisions about how many they can resettle in each place, Mayorkas said.

The 335 Afghans resettling in Buffalo will be the largest number going to any community in the state.