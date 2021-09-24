Biden officials tout vetting of Afghan evacuees

WASHINGTON – Biden administration officials Friday reassured communities that will be home to evacuees from Afghanistan – including Buffalo – that the newcomers will be fully vetted before they are resettled in America.
"The administration has established a number of strong screening and vetting and public health measures to keep both our citizens and our allies alike as safe as possible" as up to 95,000 Afghan evacuees are resettled in America, said Jack Markell, the former Delaware governor who now serves as the administration's point person on the resettlement effort. An estimated 335 of those evacuees are expected to resettle in Buffalo.
The Buffalo area will be at least the temporary home to nearly one-third of Afghan nationals heading to New York State.
Joining Markell on a conference call with regional reporters, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas detailed what he called "a robust multilayered screening and vetting process."
Mayorkas' department deployed approximately 400 staffers from Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, the Coast Guard and Secret Service to the seven foreign countries where the evacuees originally arrived after leaving Afghanistan. There, those federal officials worked with the State Department, the Defense Department, the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center and federal intelligence agents to do biometric and biological checks on every Afghan evacuee.
"If someone fails these checks while they are still overseas, they will not be permitted to board a flight to the United States," Mayorkas said.
The new arrivals are subject to additional security screening once they arrive in the United States, where they are spread across eight military bases in anticipation of resettlement in communities across the country.
In addition, evacuees are tested for Covid-19 upon arrival and must immediately be vaccinated against not only Covid, but also measles, mumps, rubella and polio, Mayorkas said.
Support Local Journalism
About 50,000 Afghans already are temporarily living on military bases in the United States and will be resettled in communities by the nine national refugee resettlement agencies, which have affiliates across the country. There are four such affiliates in Buffalo: Catholic Charities, Jewish Family Services, the International Institute and Journey's End Refugee Services.
The number of evacuees coming to each community will be determined by those national groups and their local affiliates' decisions about how many they can resettle in each place, Mayorkas said.
The 335 Afghans resettling in Buffalo will be the largest number going to any community in the state.
"The response from across the country has been overwhelming," Markell said. "We see that Americans are proud of so many Afghans who have supported us over the past 20 years in Afghanistan, and believe that they deserve our support in return."
To that end, the Biden administration is working with Congress to boost the federal benefits the new arrivals can get.
The State Department has determined that the Afghan newcomers will get the same cash payment that refugees get: $1,225. But because they have not gone through the refugee approval process, they will not be eligible for other public benefits and will not immediately be able to work in the U.S., although they can apply for work authorization.
The Biden administration has been pushing Congress to bolster the amount of support the Afghans will receive. In the House, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, has been leading the push for that money – an extra $1.7 billion – to be included in the government funding bill Congress will have to pass next week to avoid an Oct. 1 government shutdown.
That money, which has been included in the bill, would provide the Afghan evacuees the same access to federal benefits that refugees get for the first eight months after their arrival, such as emergency housing, English language classes and job training.
"We are helping people who, over the past 20 years, have helped us" during the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan, Higgins said. "And the bottom line is that we have an obligation, morally and otherwise, to assist them."