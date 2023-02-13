President Biden on Monday nominated Robert D. Gioia, former president of the John R. Oishei Foundation, to serve on International Joint Commission.

The nomination is one several announced by the White House for key leadership posts in Biden's administration.

The International Joint Commission operates as an adviser to both the U.S. and Canadian governments on matters of common interest between the two countries under the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty.

Gioia, who has been an influential leader in the Buffalo-Niagara region for decades, began his career in 1970 when he joined his two older brothers as the third-generation in his family to run the Gioia Macaroni Co., and later as a vice president of Red Wing Foods. Later, he became a principal with the Food Group of Strategic Investments and Holdings, an equity acquisition firm.

Gioia has also served as chairman of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and board president of Martin House Restoration Corp.