Biden move will send vaccine to community health centers

The program could eventually reach three such centers in the Buffalo area: Jericho Road, Community Health Center of Buffalo and Neighborhood Health Center.

Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road, said he was happy that the vaccination program would involve community health centers. But he said he was concerned about the apparent limited scope of the effort. He noted that there are 75 such health centers across New York State and that only one will be lucky enough to get the vaccine in the program's early days.

"That's the only part that gives me pause," he said. "Otherwise, obviously, I'm very excited."

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, responded to the White House announcement by writing a letter to the federal Health Resources & Services Administration to push for vaccine to be sent to community health centers in the Buffalo area.

Such health centers “are trusted providers in their communities, and leveraging the existing relationships they have with patients who may not otherwise have access to health care and who may be historically mistrustful of our health care system will be key in getting folks in these hard-to-reach communities vaccinated," Higgins wrote.

Glick agreed.

Given Jericho's deep relationship with Buffalo's refugees, as well as other residents of the West Side and East Side, "we're well-positioned to provide the vaccine in an equitable manner to the community," Glick said.

