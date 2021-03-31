Biden jobs plan promises big changes for Buffalo

Whether you see Biden's effort as epic or partisan, one thing is for certain. If passed, it would remake communities nationwide.

Local officials plan to fill budget holes, expand internet access with stimulus funds The holes that the pandemic blew through the region's local government budgets will soon be overflowing with federal dollars.

Here's a closer look at the proposal's likely local impacts:

A highway reinvention

Higgins wants the Skyway to no longer serve as a concrete conduit to the Southtowns, and he envisions the Scajaquada and the Kensington as urban parkways, not highways.

And Biden's proposal, while not calling for any such specific projects, presents Buffalo with what Higgins called "a-once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address all three."

That is because there is so much money in the bill for transportation improvements: $621 billion in total, including $20 billion to specifically fix past highway mistakes.

Also, $17 billion would be targeted to land border crossings, and Higgins foresees some of that money possibly improving the Peace Bridge.