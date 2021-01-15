Biden calls on old friend – pastor who grew up in Niagara Falls – to give benediction at inauguration

The Rev. Silvester S. Beaman, who grew up in Niagara Falls, was caught off guard when he got a call from an old friend.
It was President-elect Joe Biden.
He was calling to ask Beaman, who is the pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del., to give the benediction at Wednesday's inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.
"The president-elect called me, personally, on Jan. 3, and asked me if I would be available to pronounce the benediction, and I said, 'available?' " Beaman said.
" 'You're the president-elect of the United States of America, the titular head of the free world asking me if I'm available? Yes, I certainly will be available,' " he added.
It was a heady request for the the son of a single mother who raised nine children in the Cataract City.
Born in Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital, Beaman was raised in the south end of the city as a toddler, then moved with his family to the public housing projects in the north end of the city.
"Yup. I grew up all over Niagara Falls," he said.
Beaman graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1978 before matriculating to Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio.
Upon completing his undergraduate degree, Beaman embarked for graduate school at Boston University School of Theology, before studying for his doctorate back in Wilberforce at Payne Theological Seminary and at Bakke Graduate University in Seattle.
He served as a pastor at a church in Lackawanna and in Bermuda in the Caribbean, before returning to the United States and rising through the ranks of the African Methodist Episcopal Church while pastoring in Wilmington, which is where Beaman first met then-U.S. Sen. Biden at a church event about three decades ago.
He said the two became fast friends.
"I considered him, and still consider him as a mentor when it comes to my political education here in the city, state and the nation. He was a person who was always ready to give advice, and I became somewhat of a spiritual adviser and friend to him," said Beaman.
Beaman described Biden, who is Roman Catholic, as "a sincere man of faith."
Beaman got to know the president-elect's family, too.
"When his son Beau ran for attorney general (of Delaware), the then vice president connected Beau and me together. Then Beau and I became fast friends to where we often met and talked over lunch and breakfast about issues regarding civil rights and so forth. We just became real friends. When he was deployed to the Middle East, I prayed for him and his family, and when he got sick with cancer, I prayed over him," Beaman said.
Beau Biden died at age 46 on May 30, 2015, of brain cancer.
"When he succumbed to the illness, the family asked if I would participate in the funeral," Beaman said.
Over the years, Beaman also developed relationships with former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, along with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. Beaman attended the second inauguration for Clinton, as well as the second inauguration for Obama. His meetings with the Clintons and the Obamas were independent of his established friendship with Biden, Beaman said.
He and his wife of 35 years, the former Renee Palmore, are longtime soulmates.
"We were in kindergarten together," he said, noting that his future wife was not initially fond of him at that time.
"We started dating when she was 14 and I was 15. We've been together ever since," said Beaman.
"The day before I graduated from seminary, we got married," he added.
Beaman's wife is the daughter of the late Eddie L. Palmore, a former president of the Niagara Improvement Association, who died in October.
"Her dad played a significant role in my life," said Beaman.
Robert Bradley, who retired as principal of Niagara Falls High School, is Beaman's cousin who recalled that, even as a youngster Beaman was a serious-minded person who loved the African Methodist Episcopal Church. As children, theit families attended St. John AME Church on Garden Avenue in Niagara Falls together.
"He had goals and always worked hard," said Bradley. "I am just ecstatic about this and proud to be his cousin."
For Wednesday's inauguration ceremony, Beaman is scheduled to appear with both an august and glitzy lineup of celebrities including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. Beaman will definitely close the show, but he wasn't sure Thursday who would precede him.
"We do have a rehearsal on Monday. I think I would rather follow the president than follow J.Lo," Beaman said.