Biden calls on old friend – pastor who grew up in Niagara Falls – to give benediction at inauguration

He served as a pastor at a church in Lackawanna and in Bermuda in the Caribbean, before returning to the United States and rising through the ranks of the African Methodist Episcopal Church while pastoring in Wilmington, which is where Beaman first met then-U.S. Sen. Biden at a church event about three decades ago.

He said the two became fast friends.

"I considered him, and still consider him as a mentor when it comes to my political education here in the city, state and the nation. He was a person who was always ready to give advice, and I became somewhat of a spiritual adviser and friend to him," said Beaman.

Beaman described Biden, who is Roman Catholic, as "a sincere man of faith."

Beaman got to know the president-elect's family, too.

"When his son Beau ran for attorney general (of Delaware), the then vice president connected Beau and me together. Then Beau and I became fast friends to where we often met and talked over lunch and breakfast about issues regarding civil rights and so forth. We just became real friends. When he was deployed to the Middle East, I prayed for him and his family, and when he got sick with cancer, I prayed over him," Beaman said.

Beau Biden died at age 46 on May 30, 2015, of brain cancer.