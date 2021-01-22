Biden calls for talks with Canada on border crossings

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is signaling that it will take a new and more collaborative approach to the closing and eventual reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border, calling for talks between the two countries on the issue and a new plan for land border crossings within 14 days after that.
Biden's call for talks with Canada on the issue came in a little-noticed passage of an executive order he issued Thursday on international and domestic travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic. That order calls for people to wear masks in airports and on many planes, trains and buses, and it also mandates that international visitors prove that they have passed a recent Covid-19 test and then quarantine according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control.
But for some Buffalo-area residents, the most significant passage of Biden's executive order may be its call for a more coordinated approach to safe land border crossings.
"The Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of HHS, the Secretary of Transportation, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Director of CDC, shall immediately commence diplomatic outreach to the governments of Canada and Mexico regarding public health protocols for land ports of entry," the executive order states. "Based on this diplomatic engagement, within 14 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of HHS (including through the Director of CDC), the Secretary of Transportation, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall submit to the President a plan to implement appropriate public health measures at land ports of entry."
Neither the White House press office nor the Canadian embassy in Washington immediately replied to early morning emails seeking more details on those diplomatic talks and what they might eventually mean for residents of border communities such as Buffalo.
But the executive order clearly indicates that the new administration wants to work more closely with Canada and Mexico in terms of setting protocols for people who want to cross the border. And that's good news to Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who has been pressing incoming Biden administration officials to coordinate with Canadian officials to safely expand travel across the border.
"My hope is that we'll get this border open, and in the interim, that we can at the very least expand the category of essential traveler" to allow more people to cross the border amid the pandemic, Higgins said in an interview Friday.
The Covid-19 pandemic shows few signs of ebbing on either side of the border, though, so it's questionable whether the border will fully reopen anytime soon.
But even so, it's important that the Biden administration is obviously interested in the connection between the pandemic and cross-border travel, Higgins said.
"This president is taking this issue head on, and that is a very, very good sign, not only for communities along the northern border, but I think generally speaking," Higgins said.
The U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico have been closed to nonessential travel since March 21 in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The closure has resulted in a ritual in which both the U.S. and Canada extend the closure for another month every month, with Canada often announcing the move before the Trump administration did. Last week, for example, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the border closure will be extended through at least Feb. 21.
Over those months, Canada has developed a different set of rules than the United States has for who can cross the border. While both nations limit land border crossings to "essential travel," Canada has looser rules than the U.S. does for family members who wish to reunite with their loved ones.
The Biden executive order also stated that the new border-crossing plan "should implement CDC guidelines, consistent with applicable law, and take into account the operational considerations relevant to the different populations who enter the United States by land."
In practical terms, that provision could mean many things. It could, for example, mean the U.S. will eventually be more open to cross-border visits from Canadians who own land in Canada and vice versa. Or it could mean that the U.S. will eventually accept Canadian visitors who have proof that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
More details about the meaning of the executive order are likely to emerge later Friday after Biden and Trudeau speak via phone. Biden, on the third day of his presidency, is re-establishing the longstanding tradition whereby a new president's first diplomatic outreach is to the Canadian prime minister.