Biden calls for talks with Canada on border crossings

The U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico have been closed to nonessential travel since March 21 in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The closure has resulted in a ritual in which both the U.S. and Canada extend the closure for another month every month, with Canada often announcing the move before the Trump administration did. Last week, for example, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the border closure will be extended through at least Feb. 21.

Over those months, Canada has developed a different set of rules than the United States has for who can cross the border. While both nations limit land border crossings to "essential travel," Canada has looser rules than the U.S. does for family members who wish to reunite with their loved ones.

The Biden executive order also stated that the new border-crossing plan "should implement CDC guidelines, consistent with applicable law, and take into account the operational considerations relevant to the different populations who enter the United States by land."