Biden appoints Elmwood Franklin alum as deputy director of National Economic Council

The Elmwood Franklin School extended its congratulations via tweet to Sameera Fazili, a 1992alumnus, whom the administration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris announced will become a deputy director of the National Economic Council.

Fazili, who also attended Nichols School, heads to the White House from the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta, where she worked as a senior adviser.

Prior to that, Fazili served as a senior policy adviser to the council for the Obama administration and at the Treasury Department, where she spent time in the offices of Domestic Finance and International Affairs, according to Bloomberg News.

Rebecca Murak, communications director for Elmwood Franklin, said Fazili's former teachers at the school were excited to hear of her latest appointment with the Biden administration.

"Some of her teachers from back then are still at the school, and they had a little chat going on, a little text group chat, with former teachers who have already retired, just letting everybody know how well she's doing. Everyone was just so excited and pleased that she is doing so well," Murak said.

